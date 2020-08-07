"She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person," the Grammy winner said of Tiffany Haddish

Common Says He's 'Happy' in Relationship with Tiffany Haddish: 'Grateful to Have Her in My Life'

Common is opening up about his relationship with Tiffany Haddish, sharing that he is "grateful" to have the actress as part of his life.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Grammy winner said that he cares for the actress "a lot" and is "happy" in their relationship.

"She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man," Common, 48, said. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

Haddish, 40, confirmed that she and Common have been dating on a recent episode of Steve-O's podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

"I am in a relationship," the Girls Trip star said, joking that her recently shaved head makes her and the rapper "twins."

The pair were social distancing together at the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and attended a Black Lives matter protest together in June.

Haddish said that they were both tested "for everything" before getting intimate.

"And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f——," she said.

The Night School star told Steve-O that her relationship with Common is "hands down the best" she's ever been in and revealed that she dropped 20 lbs. since they started dating.

"I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it," she shared. "I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."

Haddish and Common "became friends" after meeting on the set of 2019's The Kitchen, but it didn't become romantic until the duo's virtual Bumble date earlier this year.

In January, the actress told PEOPLE Now that she was ready to find love in 2020.