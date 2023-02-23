Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors

The winners of an EGOT and an EGO were spotted spending some time together!

Superstars Common and Jennifer Hudson were photographed leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Wednesday, shortly after dating rumors surfaced again at the top of the year.

In a photo taken outside of the restaurant, the multi-hyphenates can be seen walking alongside each other. Common, 50, walks to the left of Hudson, 41, as he holds a black jacket in his hand and wears a white hoodie and tan pants, while she wears a pink-and-purple cozy outfit with sunglasses on her head.

Common and Jennifer Hudson walk side-by-side in Malibu outside of Nobu. BACKGRID

The two star alongside each other in Breathe, an action-thriller from Stefon Bristol that also stars Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Quvenzhané Wallis. The film, announced in May 2022, features Common and Hudson playing husband and wife, as the earth is uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Living underground, Hudson's character of Maya and Wallis' character of Zora (her daughter) must use an oxygen suit to survive, as a new couple then joins their underground bunker, per Variety.

After dating rumors surfaced when Common and Hudson were reportedly spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago in 2022, the Respect actress clarified their outings to Entertainment Tonight in September.

"People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know, how you feel," she says when asked about the rumors. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

Reps for Hudson and Common did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While Hudson became the 17th person to earn EGOT status — as an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner — back in June 2022, Common is only one trophy off from earning the status himself.

On Dec. 19, the musician (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr.), took part in opening night of Stephen Adly Guirgis' play Between Riverside And Crazy at Hayes Theater, where he plays Junior.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The character of Junior is the recently paroled son of ex-cop Walter "Pops" Washington in the dark comedy that follows them through issues arising with a rent-stabilized apartment, new houseguests, and some life changes, as previously reported. The production, directed by Austin Pendleton, marked "a dream of mine" for Common, as he waited "a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company," he said following the show's announcement on Instagram.

"I have been told how hard the work is and that there's nothing like it," Common shared last year. "This is what I want as an artist and as a being that believes art can heal and inspire. I want to be a part of the theater community to express that light and love. I thank GOD for this opening of doors and this blessing. So pls come check out our play y'all."