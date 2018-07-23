Color Me Badd Singer Bryan Abrams Arrested for Attempted Assault Following Concert

Bryan Abrams, a member of the band Color Me Badd, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shoving one of his bandmates onstage during a concert in Waterloo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE in a statement that “at approx. 9:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Del Lago Casino in the Town of Tyre for an assault.”

“Deputies subsequently arrested Bryan K Abrams, age 48, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for attempted assault in the 3rd degree,” the spokesperson continued. “It is alleged that during the concert Abrams showed a fellow band member on stage causing him to fall into some sound equipment on the floor. The victim was transported by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital where he was treated and released for neck and back pain.”

While the police did not identify which member of the band that was allegedly involved in the assault, TMZ — which first reported on the news — reported that the victim was Mark Calderon.

Adam Emil, Bryan Abrams, and Mark Calderon Johnny Nunez/WireImage

In a video of the incident posted by TMZ, Abrams can be seen walking up to Calderon while the singer addressed the audience after the group finished performing their hit song “I Wanna Sex You Up,” before shoving him to the ground.

An officer tells The Blast that “alcohol was a factor” in the incident.

A rep for the band did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bryan Abrams and Mark Calderon Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Color Me Badd formed in 1985, with an original lineup Abrams, Calderon, Sam Watters and Kevin Thornton. In 1992, they were nominated for two Grammy Awards — best new artist and best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal for their hit song “I Wanna Sex You Up.”

The group went on to break up in 1998, before reuniting in 2010. Although the group has gone through a few different lineups over the years, Color Me Badd currently exists as a trio made up of Abrams, Calderon and Adam Emil.

Color Me Badd Robin Platzer/Images/Getty

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, Abrams was “committed to the Seneca County Correctional Facility on [a] $1,000 cash / $2000 bond” and was released early Monday morning.

The singer is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 28 at 9:00 a.m. “to answer to the charge.”