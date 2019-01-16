Colin Kaepernick's Friends Say Travis Scott Never Received QB's Approval for Super Bowl Halftime

The Super Bowl halftime controversy surrounding Travis Scott has devolved into a he-said-he-said.

On Tuesday, Variety reported the rapper, 26, had a phone conversation with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, 31, about his decision to perform at the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime Show with headliner Maroon 5 on Feb. 3, citing a source close to Scott who said “while the two did not necessarily agree, they emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding.”

However, it appears Kaepernick and Scott are not on the same page.

After the Variety report was published, Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa and radio host pal (and Nessa’s colleague) Ebro Darden took Twitter to slam Scott, with the ex football player retweeting their sentiments.

Reps for Kaepernick and Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Kap did not approve this bulls—! Get the f— outta here….” Darden wrote in response to the story.

In her first in a string of tweets, Nessa wrote, “If you’re with them, then you are definitely not with us,” alongside a screenshot of an Urban Dictionary definition of “sell out.”

If you’re with them, then you are definitely not with us. pic.twitter.com/cILfbDRbwY — NESSA (@nessnitty) January 14, 2019

Then on Wednesday morning, Nessa responded to another tweet about the alleged conversation between Kaepernick and Scott.

“There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying,” she tweeted.

There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying https://t.co/0HB6kcWJRG — NESSA (@nessnitty) January 16, 2019

In December, two sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Scott would be performing with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show. The news was officially confirmed over the weekend.

On Monday, Scot said he only agreed to perform at the event on the condition that the NFL would join him in a joint donation of $500,000 to Dream Corps, a nonprofit organization that champions social justice.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Since Maroon 5 was rumored to be playing the halftime gig, more than 85,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking performers to back out of the event to support Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

“Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it,” the petition reads. “Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL. Join me in asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.”