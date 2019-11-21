Coldplay Won't Tour New Album Until They Find ‘Sustainable’ and ‘Actively Beneficial’ Method

Coldplay won’t be touring their new album anytime soon — and they’re sending “A Message” about climate change.

Frontman Chris Martin explained that the decision not to hit the road for Everyday Life comes after deciding that they want their tours to “have a positive impact” on the environment.

“We’re taking time over the next year or two to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial,” the 42-year-old told BBC News.

Image zoom Chris Martin Frazer Harrison/WireImage

“Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally,” Martin continued. “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”

Martin said it would be the “Viva La Vida” band’s “dream” to host a solar-powered show with no single-use plastic.

“We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point,” he told the outlet. “How do we turn it around so it’s not so much taking as giving?”

The group has headlined seven tours, including their latest A Head Full of Dreams tour in 2016 and 2017, which featured 122 stops across the globe.

Image zoom Coldplay performing at the 2016 Super Bowl Christopher Polk/Getty

The new globally green approach echoes the worldwide voices featured on the band’s newest album and single, “Champion of the World.” Martin told BBC News the album was inspired by the British news station’s reports regarding an Afghan gardener who coped with constant violence in his country and a Nigerian composer’s story surrounding leprosy.

“Journalism at its best finds these individual stories that reinforce our shared humanity,” he explained.

The album also features the French vocals of Belgian musician Stromae on the single “Arabesque.”

The tour revelation comes weeks after the band announced their new double album by sending typewritten notes to some of the group’s biggest fans.

“it is sort of how we feel about things / we send much love to you from hibernation,” the notes read in part.