Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Let a Loved One Go in New Music Video: Watch

Coldplay and Selena Gomez are showcasing the pain that comes with letting go.

The British band debuted a heart-wrenching music video to their single "Let Somebody Go" with Gomez on Monday, off their most recent album Music of the Spheres.

The music video, directed by Dave Meyers follows Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and the "Wolves" singer as they individually deal with the pain of letting a loved one go.

The video is captured in black and white, and opens with Martin, 44, and Gomez, 29, in an emotional hug before he sings, "We had that kind of love / I thought that it would never end."

Both stars then go into emotional solitude, reach for each other but can't seem to meet, and climb a never-ending staircase before the ground collapses beneath them. They then grab onto each other as they fall.

They both eventually break their grips from each other and get pulled in opposite directions as they "let go." The video ends by going back to the beginning shot of their emotional embrace.

On Instagram, Gomez shared a silly behind-the-scenes photo with Martin of both of them sticking their tongues out to the camera. On her Instagram Story, she wrote she was "so excited the video is out."

In October, ahead of the single's release, Gomez teased a snippet of the song on Twitter where she sang her line, "When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain / They said love is only equal to the pain."

Meanwhile, during a December interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, Martin revealed that the group's intention is to wrap up making new music by 2025.

"Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour," he said. "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then."

Coldplay is scheduled to go on an international tour in support of Music of the Spheres, kicking off on March 18 in Costa Rica.