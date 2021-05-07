Coldplay Debuts New Uplifting Track 'Higher Power' — Which First Premiered in Outer Space

"The song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us, the person that can do amazing things," Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said of the newly released track

On Thursday, the Chris Martin-fronted rock band dropped their latest song "Higher Power" — which is rumored to be the first single off of their forthcoming album — and its accompanying music video. The visual features alien holograms dancing around the band as they perform the track.

"You've got a higher power / Got me singing every second / Dancing every hour," Martin, 44, croons on the chorus of the song. "Oh, yeah / You'vе got a higher power / And you're rеally someone / I want to know."

The British band initially premiered the Max Martin-produced song and its video in space, first sharing it with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently onboard the International Space Station, according to a press release.

After listening to the track for the first time onboard the ISS, the song was then released via Parlophone/Atlantic to more earthly listeners.

Ahead of the premiere of "Higher Power," Coldplay chatted with Pesquet, 43, for a candid conversation about the song, where he called it "one big allegory."

Then, speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Martin shared how the song came to be, noting that the title for the track had been around for a while. "If you go on my phone, there's like 15 abandoned 'Higher Powers' that aren't that good. Voice notes," he said.

"... I think that we've been very blessed to have some songs that some people like over the years, largely through tenacity and perseverance, because there's thousands of ideas that don't even make it past the drumming department," he added. "But a song like 'Higher Power,' in our whole catalog, there's probably 15 songs where that's happened where it basically just… lands."

"Higher Power" is the first new song from Coldplay in the past two years. The band's last album, Everyday Life, was released back in 2019.

The famed band is set to perform "Higher Power" on American Idol on Sunday and will also play it during the Brit Awards on Tuesday.

Later this month, Coldplay will also headline the Glastonbury Festival's Live at Worthy Farm livestream, which is going to be virtual amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The set will air on May 22 with an encore stream the following day.