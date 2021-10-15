Coldplay Releases Music of the Spheres Album Featuring Chris Martin's Children Moses and Apple

Selena Gomez is featured on the song co-written by Apple, titled "Let Somebody Go"

A new Coldplay record is here — and it features writing from some special humans!

On Friday, Coldplay — the rock band comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Huy Berryman and Will Champion — dropped their album Music of the Spheres in all of its retrofuturistic glory and it features writing from Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, 17, and vocals from their son Moses, 15.

Moses' vocals are featured on the chorus of "Humankind" while "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez is co-written by Apple.

On "Humankind," Moses sings alongside his father, "I say I know I know I know We're only human/I know I know I know /How we're designed, yeah /I know I know I know /We're only human/But from another planet/ Still they call us Humankind."

As for "Let Somebody Go," Coldplay released a lyric video for the emotional track, featuring the handwriting of both Chris Martin and Gomez.

Coldplay new album Credit: James Marcus Haney

"When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain/They said love is only equal to the pain," Gomez sings on the track, which she teased earlier this month, before Chris joins her in the chorus.

In the album's credits, seemingly handwritten by Chris, the Coldplay frontman drew small hearts next to his children's names.

Other songs on the album include, "People of the Pride," "Human Heart," "Infinity Sign" and single "My Universe" featuring BTS.

Paltrow and Chris — who divorced in 2016 — have kept their children mostly out of the limelight. However, the mother of two shared a selfie with Apple in honor of National Daughter's Day late last month.

Paltrow wrote, "Oh man do I love you #nationaldaughtersday."

The album release comes a day after the band announced that it will be going on an environmentally sustainable world tour where they'll attempt to cut carbon dioxide emissions by half of their last tour, along with planting a tree for every single ticket sold.

The shows will be powered by solar installations at each venue, kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans with power being stored in the first-ever rechargeable show battery.

"When they move, they power the concert," Chris told the BBC. "The more people move, the more they're helping. You know when the frontman says, 'We need you to jump up and down' When I say that, I literally really need you to jump up and down. Because if you don't, then the lights go out."

"We could stay at home and that may be better. But we want to tour and we want to meet people and connect with people - so try and do it in the cleanest way possible," he added.

Among their commitments is offering free drinking water, striving to eliminate plastic bottles at every venue and donate 10% of earnings to environmental causes.