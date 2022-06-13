Watch Coldplay Bring Kelly Rowland Onstage to Sing Destiny's Child's 'Independent Women' in Atlanta

"This is how it's really done, this is true, professional brilliant music," said Martin before performing a stripped-down take on the chart-topping 2001 hit

Did you know Chris Martin and Kelly Rowland could get down like that?

During the Atlanta date of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, the British pop-rock band surprised fans with a guest appearance from Rowland to perform a signature Destiny's Child hit: "Independent Women Part 1."

"This is how it's really done, this is true, professional brilliant music," said lead singer Martin, 45, as the band — which also features guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager-turned-creative-director Phil Harvey — moved over to the tour's mid-stadium satellite stage for the duet.

"What's up ATL?" the Destiny's Child member, 41, asked the crowd upon joining Coldplay to sing an acoustic, bare-bones version of "Independent Women Part 1," which was originally released in 2000 on the soundtrack for the film adaptation of Charlie's Angels and later included on the group's 2001 album Survivor.

"Question, tell me what you think about me / I buy my own diamonds, and I buy my own rings / Only ring your celly when I'm feelin' lonely / When it's all over, please get up and leave," sang the superstar collaborators — with Rowland donning a flowing, midriff-baring green jumpsuit — over Martin's rhythmic guitar strums.

"MY HEART!!! So Full!!! Thank You for having me @coldplay," wrote Rowland on Twitter after the performance.

The "Kisses Down Low" singer is the latest guest to join Coldplay on the road, most recently following Bruce Springsteen, who popped up at the band's second New Jersey show at MetLife Stadium on June 5 to perform "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Martin.

The Coldpay frontman kicked things off with a brief fireworks display, after which he teased that there was some "magic…[in] the building."

"I have a tattoo on my arm, which is cause this person is my hero," he said. "And please welcome — I can't believe we get to say it — but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen."

The "Born to Run" singer, 72, then jumped on stage and shared a hug with Martin to the tune of thousands cheering "Bruuuuuuce."

"Thank you! Hello New Jersey!" he said. "Like Chris said, he's had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I gotta sing it."

The two then dove into Springsteen's 2009 hit "Working on a Dream" before tackling "Dancing in the Dark" with Martin on piano.

"Go ahead, kid! C'mon Chris!" Springsteen encouraged, as Martin hit falsetto notes in the 1984 hit.

During their first show at MetLife on June 4, the group brought out Australian superstar Kylie Minogue for a rendition of her signature hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head."