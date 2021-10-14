Coldplay's Chris Martin Dedicates Song to 'My Universe' Dakota Johnson at London Show: 'She's Here'

Coldplay is set to go on an environmentally conscious world tour in 2022

Dakota Johnson makes Chris Martin's world light up.

On Tuesday, Martin made a rare public display of love for his girlfriend Johnson by dedicating Coldplay's latest single with BTS, "My Universe," to her at the band's concert in London.

"This is about my universe, and she's here," Martin, 44, announced to the crowd as he pointed to Johnson who was on a balcony enjoying the show.

In a clip captured by a fan on Instagram, the 32-year-old How to Be Single actress was then seen holding her hands together in admiration before she started to dance along to the tune.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

The couple was first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles.

Though the couple mostly keeps their relationship private, they were spotted together on a romantic getaway in July soaking up the sun on a boat ride off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.

In October 2020, the Coldplay frontman purchased a $12.5 million mansion in Malibu, where they've been living ever since. A source told PEOPLE in February that though Johnson "seemed like more of a city girl," she's grown to love her new lifestyle.

"She seems to enjoy [Malibu] as much as Chris does," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants."

The special "My Universe" dedication comes as the group shared that they will be heading on their Music of the Spheres world tour with shows across the U.S., Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, France, Germany and the United Kingdom with commitment to cut emissions of their show by half from their last tour.

"Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We've been planning this tour for years, and we're super excited to play songs from across our whole time together," Coldplay said in a press release.

Along with their low-emission commitment, the group said it would power the show "entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy."

"We're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward," the group said. "We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far."

In January, Paltrow, 49, opened up to Harper's Bazaar about how much she loves having Johnson in her life.