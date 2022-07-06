Coldplay's 'Biutyful' Music Video Stars The Weirdos, an Alien Band from Jim Henson's Creature Shop

"The Weirdos are a band who we're trying to help out," Chris Martin recently told Billboard of the Muppets creator's latest puppet characters

Coldplay's new music video features an otherworldly new band!

On Wednesday, the British pop-rock group released the visual for "Biutyful," a dreamy mid-tempo track from 2021's Music of the Spheres album, which sees the band members give up their spotlight to The Weirdos, an alien puppet band from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

The clip takes place in a world built for "Humans Only" and finds the Muppets creator's puppets Angel Moon, Sparkman, Donk, The Wizard and Bruce Cakemix down on their luck, as no one will take them seriously.

Angel Moon (the song's opening vocalist) attends a singing audition and receives low scores from human judges, drummer Donk gets arrested for busking, guitarist Sparkman attempts to teach human children who won't listen, The Wizard performs in a studio session to snickering sound engineers and Bruce Cakemix loses his job in an office for humans.

Each of the characters follow various "R U Weird?" signs leading to an underground bar full of other puppets, which features drink specials titled "We Are Alone in the Universe," "Everyone Is an Alien Somewhere," and "We Are All Made of Music."

After seeing them each practice their respective musical crafts, Bruce Cakemix decides to launch The Weirdos and act as the band's manager.

In true That Thing You Do! fashion, The Weirdos become the "most popular band on earth" in seemingly no time. Soon enough, the band's headlining a stadium concert with Coldplay members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion dancing and singing along from the crowd.

The music video's message of finding a group of accepting individuals mirrors the track's uplifting lyrics: "When you love me... / I'm nowhere else / I'm on top of the world, man... / And it's so beautiful."

Coldplay's been performing with The Weirdos since March 2022 on the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour, where Angel Moon's provided live vocals on "Biutyful" at every show.

Last month, The Weirdos were signed to Atlantic Records — though which Coldplay's released music in the United States since 2014's Ghost Stories album. Both bands also appeared together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the same month to perform "Biutyful."

In a recent interview with Billboard, Martin spoke about Coldplay's collaborative relationship with The Weirdos.

"The Weirdos are a band who we're trying to help out," the 45-year-old singer-songwriter told the outlet. "They have one song at the moment ['Biutyful'] and we're on it with them."

"The way I discovered them was we were working with Angel Moon, this lady… creature," said Martin. "I think we thought that we've sort of come to the end of doing singles as Coldplay."