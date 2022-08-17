Watch Chris Martin and Natalie Imbruglia Cover 'Summer Nights' in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Chris Martin and Natalie Imbruglia teamed up for a tribute to Olivia Newton-John during a Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tuesday's performance featured lead singer Martin, 45, Imbruglia, 47, Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier and the rest of Coldplay playing "Summer Nights" from the 1975 hit Grease. The movie co-starred Newton-John, who died at 73 from breast cancer last Monday, as Sandy.

Imbruglia sang Newton-John's part of "Summer Nights," and Martin took on the role of John Travolta, who played love interest Danny, for the verses of the signature Grease number. Collier provided piano parts and vocals during the song's chorus.

The ensemble covered the song from a stage situated in the middle of Wembley Stadium, which seats up to 90,000 people, with the audience surrounding the performers.

"Summer Nights" wasn't the only song Coldplay covered with Imbruglia and Collier during Tuesday's concert, part of the English band's Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Just before the Newton-John tribute, the ensemble performed Ednaswap's 1994 song "Torn," aka Imbruglia's signature hit, as she covered the track for her 1997 debut album's lead single.

Kevin Winter/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Imbruglia and Collier are not the first guest performers to join Coldplay on stage during the Music of the Spheres World Tour.

During the tour's Atlanta date at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in June, the British pop-rock band surprised fans with a guest appearance from Kelly Rowland to perform a signature Destiny's Child hit: "Independent Women Part 1."

"What's up ATL?" the Destiny's Child member, 41, asked the crowd upon joining Coldplay to sing an acoustic, bare-bones version of "Independent Women Part 1," which was originally released in 2000 on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack and later included on the group's 2001 album Survivor.

Bruce Springsteen popped up at Coldplay's second New Jersey show at MetLife Stadium on June 5 to perform "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Martin.

During their first show at MetLife the day prior, the group brought out Australian superstar Kylie Minogue for a rendition of her signature hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Furhermore, Coldplay's Chicago date at Soldier Field on May 28 featured a guest appearance from rapper Lupe Fiasco, a native of the city, to perform his song "Superstar" as well as the band's "God Put a Smile Upon Your Face."

The UK leg of Coldplay's ongoing world tour includes three more dates at Wembley Stadium through Aug. 21 before the band performs two shows at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 23 and 24. After that, the band will perform shows in South America through Nov. 8.