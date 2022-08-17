Watch Chris Martin and Natalie Imbruglia Cover 'Summer Nights' in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Imbruglia performed as Newton-John's Sandy, while the Coldplay frontman sang John Travolta's part as Danny for the signature duet from the 1975 hit movie musical Grease

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022 11:55 AM

Chris Martin and Natalie Imbruglia teamed up for a tribute to Olivia Newton-John during a Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tuesday's performance featured lead singer Martin, 45, Imbruglia, 47, Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier and the rest of Coldplay playing "Summer Nights" from the 1975 hit Grease. The movie co-starred Newton-John, who died at 73 from breast cancer last Monday, as Sandy.

Imbruglia sang Newton-John's part of "Summer Nights," and Martin took on the role of John Travolta, who played love interest Danny, for the verses of the signature Grease number. Collier provided piano parts and vocals during the song's chorus.

The ensemble covered the song from a stage situated in the middle of Wembley Stadium, which seats up to 90,000 people, with the audience surrounding the performers.

"Summer Nights" wasn't the only song Coldplay covered with Imbruglia and Collier during Tuesday's concert, part of the English band's Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Just before the Newton-John tribute, the ensemble performed Ednaswap's 1994 song "Torn," aka Imbruglia's signature hit, as she covered the track for her 1997 debut album's lead single.

Chris Martin and Natalie Imbruglia
Kevin Winter/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Imbruglia and Collier are not the first guest performers to join Coldplay on stage during the Music of the Spheres World Tour.

During the tour's Atlanta date at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in June, the British pop-rock band surprised fans with a guest appearance from Kelly Rowland to perform a signature Destiny's Child hit: "Independent Women Part 1."

"What's up ATL?" the Destiny's Child member, 41, asked the crowd upon joining Coldplay to sing an acoustic, bare-bones version of "Independent Women Part 1," which was originally released in 2000 on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack and later included on the group's 2001 album Survivor.

Bruce Springsteen popped up at Coldplay's second New Jersey show at MetLife Stadium on June 5 to perform "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Martin.

During their first show at MetLife the day prior, the group brought out Australian superstar Kylie Minogue for a rendition of her signature hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Furhermore, Coldplay's Chicago date at Soldier Field on May 28 featured a guest appearance from rapper Lupe Fiasco, a native of the city, to perform his song "Superstar" as well as the band's "God Put a Smile Upon Your Face."

The UK leg of Coldplay's ongoing world tour includes three more dates at Wembley Stadium through Aug. 21 before the band performs two shows at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 23 and 24. After that, the band will perform shows in South America through Nov. 8.

Related Articles
Chris Martin, Kelly Rowland
Watch Coldplay Bring Kelly Rowland Onstage to Sing Destiny's Child's 'Independent Women' in Atlanta
Chris Martin
Chris Martin Performs Coldplay's 'A Sky Full of Stars' on a Family Pub's Piano — Watch!
Newton-John_Olivia_016_c_MOA.jpg
A Look Back at Olivia Newton-John's Most Memorable Songs
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks attend the David Lynch Foundation Award Gala Honoring Rick Rubin at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/FilmMagic); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886160j) Olivia Newton-John Grease - 1978 Director: Randal Kleiser Paramount/Rso USA Film Portrait Grease (1978)
The Chicks Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' Cover
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Travolta And Newton-John In 'Grease'
Olivia Newton-John 'Didn't Jump at the Offer' to Do 'Grease' — But That's Who John Travolta Wanted
Grease
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
Pop music diva Mariah Carey(L) hugs singer-actress Olivia Newton John(R) who presented Carey with a special award during the 27th Annual American Music Awards 17 January 2000 in Los Angeles. Carey is only the third recipient of the "Award of Achievement" in the show's history, joining Michael Jackson and Prince.
Mariah Carey Remembers Singing with Olivia Newton-John in Sweet Tribute: 'Honestly, I Love You'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's Relationship: A Look Back
Olivia Newton-John
Read a Longtime People Staffer's Emotional Final Fan Letter to Her 'North Star' Olivia Newton-John
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Performs Abroad, Plus Jennifer Hudson, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast, Larsa Pippen and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Performs Live on' TODAY', Plus H.E.R., Chris Martin, Pusha T and More
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown Visits 'The Tonight Show', Plus Jameela Jamil, Michael B. Jordan and More
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Turns Heads in L.A., Plus Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan, Kendall Jenner and More
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper Brings the Love to Sweden, Plus the Beckhams, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and More
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Goes All Out in New Jersey, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Lilly Singh, Brooklyn Beckham and More