Cody Simpson Pens Sexy Love Poem in the Wake of His New Romance with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus appears to be providing Cody Simpson with some extra inspiration!

On Monday, the 22-year-old Australian singer, who is also an avid poet, seemingly penned a short entry for Cyrus, 26, about “making love” in the morning and shared it with his followers on his poetry Instagram account.

Along with the love poem, Simpson posted a photograph of a woman — who some believe may be Cyrus — leaning back on a balcony with the light blue sky contrasting with her dark shadow.

“the moon’s souvenir, the boulevardier, a ballerina on the promenade,” he wrote. “we open our curtains to the domesticated world for a natural hour, spinning Elvis records and making love in the soft jewelled morning.”

Simpson then signed the original poem with his pen name, Prince Neptune.

While Simpson’s mind was on love, Cyrus’ focus was elsewhere on Monday.

The “We Can’t Stop” songstress shared two photos on her Instagram Stories Monday afternoon and revealed that she was suffering from a case of tonsilitis.

Both snaps featured Cyrus looking sad as she laid in bed, wrapped up in her white sheets and blanket.

“Tonsilitis is a f—ing f—!” she captioned one gloomy shot, while the other read, “This f—ing blows” with a series of sick-faced emojis.

Simpson’s romantic poem and Cyrus’ bout of tonsilitis comes just one day after the pair spent their Sunday night having a movie date, in which they got cozy and watched Blue Hawaii together.

Sharing the moment on his Instagram Stories, Simpson recorded the duo singing along to Elvis Presley’s “Ku-U-I-Po” — which appears to be what he referenced in his poem — and captioned the footage “more today than yesterday,” after one of the lyrics. While singing, Cyrus leaned her head on his shoulder as they both smiled at the camera.

The Australian singer hasn’t been shy to post about his new romance on social media. He previously shared a PDA-packed selfie, in which he leaned in to give Cyrus’ forehead a smooch and referred to her as “baby.”

Cyrus also spoke out about their public “make-out session” last week and declared the musician her “type” on her own social media.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth (who is also Australian), addressed her recent PDA on Friday with a shirtless photo of Simpson.

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” she wrote over the steamy photo, before sharing a TMZ video of the pair kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood.

“Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she joked.

Following her lighthearted posts, Cyrus took a more serious tone and clapped back at critics who say she’s moving on too fast. (Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance two weeks ago, PEOPLE exclusively learned at the time. Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.)

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus began her post, seemingly referencing her relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued, pointing out that if she were man, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

Cyrus went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating, which she admitted is also new to her, as she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early 20s.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she continued. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Simpson “were very cute together” during their West Hollywood outing.

“Miley and Cody came in together. Cody ordered an acai bowl to go. While they waited, Miley was very flirty. You could tell that she was interested in Cody. She ended up sitting on his lap and started kissing him. He was totally game and smiling,” the source said.