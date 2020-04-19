Cody Simpson Opens Up About 'Wonderful' Relationship with Miley Cyrus and Being Inspired by Women

Image zoom Cody Simpson/Instagram

Cody Simpson is the man he is today because of the women in his life.

Opening up to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 23-year-old Australian singer spoke about some of the strong and “independent” women who have helped support him — including girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

“My maternal grandmother, Gail, has always been a huge influence on me,” he said, noting that the “wise and adventurous” woman accompanied him to his 5:30 a.m. swimming practices growing up.

He also spoke warmly of his paternal grandmother and his mother Angie, who set “a beautiful example of what a reliable and responsible human being is,” and was the one who suggested they move as a family to the United States so that Simpson could pursue music.

“I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don’t want to disappoint Mum or my grandmothers,” he explained.

As for his current relationship, Simpson said “being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life.”

“She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he added, noting that the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 27, “also inspires my art.”

“There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work,” he added.

Seemingly hinting as to what the future could look for him, Simpson shared that while he does “believe in marriage” he hasn’t “thought too much about that.”

“I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” he explained. “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

Cyrus was previously married to ex Liam Hemsworth. Their divorce was finalized just over a year after they tied the knot.

Cyrus and Simpson, who have been social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrated their six-month anniversary on April 1.

On the big day, Simpson shared a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend wearing a casual black ensemble with her hair in a ponytail — and zit cream on her face.

“Six months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” he wrote. “I love you.”