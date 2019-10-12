Cody Simpson Opens Up about Relationship with ‘Passionate’ Miley Cyrus: ‘We Just Have a Ball’

Cody Simpson is on cloud nine about his relationship with Miley Cyrus!

Confirming that it was “safe to say” the pair are official, the 22-year-old Australian singer opened up about his bond with Cyrus, 26, while attending the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles on Friday

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he added.

The singer went on to share that dating Cyrus is a “different experience” for him, as the pair were friends first.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, explaining that they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”

Simpson also announced that he’ll be releasing a new song next week, which he wrote about the pop star while she was in the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

Without offering up too many details about the track, he added, “it’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week.”

Simpson has likely already given fans a preview of the new song as during one of his hospital visits to Cyrus, he lifted her spirits by gifting her flowers and serenading her with a very special tune.

“Suddenly I am feeling much better,” Cyrus wrote, captioned a black and white video of Simpson singing on her Instagram Stories. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit and the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

In the track, Simpson crooned about Cyrus while he strummed his acoustic guitar, singing that she’s got “a golden thing.”

“I shouted the words in the first daylight and a chorus of words burst into sight,” he sang. “Now I know that I’m hers, for whatever it’s worth, by the rule that’s in the sky.”

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending a lot of time together lately, including a movie date on Sunday and a steamy “make-out session” at eatery Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3.

Their new romance follows Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Liam Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance three weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth, who recently stepped out with actress Maddison Brown, ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.