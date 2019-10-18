Hear Cody Simpson’s Sweet New Song ‘Golden Thing,’ Which He Wrote for Girlfriend Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is Cody Simpson’s muse.

After teasing the new track in several online posts, on Friday the 22-year-old Australian singer released his new song “Golden Thing,” which is inspired by Cyrus, 26.

“Crystal dream, Cali queen / Radiant hand, vibrant sand,” he sings at the start of the intimate, guitar-driven track, affectionately adding “it’s a golden thing she’s got.”

Seemingly offering insight into their relationship dynamic, Simpson sings of “a thousand thrills, a thousand chills,” before adding, “if we could be heard, for whatever it’s worth / by the rulers in the sky, they’d cry.”

“Diamond throne all on her own / coffee skin, she let me in,” he sings towards the end of the song, before appearing to point out how special their relationship is.

“It’s a golden thing we’ve got,” he notes.

Throwing her full support behind the track, Cyrus shared a photo of the album artwork — which is a close-up shot of her hair and neck — writing “my heart” alongside a black heart emoji.

Image zoom

The Australian singer — who was by the entertainer’s side as she recovered from tonsillitis earlier this month — revealed that Cyrus pushed him to release the song, while attending the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch.

“She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,’” he said of the song, which he wrote while she was still recovering.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson added. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

Image zoom (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Steve Granitz/WireImage; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Although Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship may be new, the pair were friends for years before romance bloomed.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement this week. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Calls Cody Simpson Her ‘Boo Thang’ as He Says ‘It’s Safe to Say’ They’re Official

The musicians were first spotted on a breakfast date earlier this month, shortly after Cyrus split from influencer Kaitlynn Carter following her separation from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. (The actor was photographed kissing actress Maddison Brown last week.)

Since then, the new couple have frequently been documenting their time together in a series of steamy social media snaps — and last week, Simpson even had a lunch date with Cyrus and her mother, Tish, in Los Angeles.

Image zoom (L-R) Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus Angie Simpson/Instagram

In fact, it appears that Simpson has already won over Tish, who left a comment on a post that Simpson’s mom Angie shared about her son and his new girlfriend.

“Puts a smile on my face too @angiemsimpson love you my sweet friend,” wrote Tish on Angie’s post, which also received a slew of heart emojis from Cyrus.