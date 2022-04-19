Cody Simpson Opens Up About 'Mutual' Breakup from Miley Cyrus: 'No Hard Feelings'

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have moved on from their COVID-era romance, but there are certainly no hard feelings between the exes.

Simpson, 25, offered new insight into his 2020 breakup with Cyrus, 29, during an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, and said that it was largely due to "circumstance."

"It was kind of a mutual decision between us, knowing that we were sort of going in different directions in our life," he said Monday. "I had just started training at that point, so my life was changing a lot and I knew I was going to have to eventually move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally. She was just going into her whole new album and was going to be going out on tour and doing all that stuff, so it was kind of a fork in the road kind of scenario, really."

Simpson is a competitive swimmer who was training to compete for Australia in the Olympics. Though he did not qualify for Tokyo, he is currently training for the 2024 Games in Paris. Cyrus, meanwhile, released her album Plastic Hearts in November 2020.

The pair were first linked in October 2019, and split in August 2020.

"[It's] a no hard feelings kind of thing," Simpson said. "We were in different places. We had a great, amazing year together and everything. We lived together during all the COVID lockdowns and stuff. We had a lot of fun."

When pressed on whether the "Angels Like You" singer ever told him why she and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth split in August 2019, Simpson said they didn't discuss that relationship.

"We'd moved on from all the past at that point. But yeah, it just was what it was," he said. "Circumstance, really."

Cyrus has been linked in recent months to musician Maxx Morando, whom she was spotted kissing in West Hollywood last week. He was previously the drummer for the Regrettes, and now plays with the band Liily.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson | Credit: Cody Simpson/Instagram

Simpsons, meanwhile, started dating model Marloes Stevens five months after his split from Cyrus, though they have since broken up.

The star previously said in May 2021 that "everything ended fairly amicably" between him and Cyrus, who had known each other for many years before things turned romantic.

"We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while," he told 60 Minutes Australia.

Cyrus, meanwhile, said in August 2020 that she and her ex were "individually working on" themselves.