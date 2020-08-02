Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been dating for 10 months

Cody Simpson Posts Cuddly Selfie with Girlfriend Miley Cyrus: 'In Love with My Best Friend'

They’ve got the best of both worlds!

Cody Simpson shared a loving tribute to girlfriend Miley Cyrus over the weekend, posting a selfie of the pair, who are 10 months into their relationship, cozying up to one another in a car.

In the image, the "Mother’s Daughter" singer, 27, wore an orange bucket hat, a white T-shirt and a classic red lip. Meanwhile, the Australian singer, 23, opted for a black T-shirt and a pair of matching sunglasses.

“In love with my best friend,” he captioned the loved-up photo of the pair.

Simpson has also been very supportive of Cyrus, who recently revealed that she’s six months sober.

"She is very happy to be dating Cody. He is very much into clean, healthy living and supports her sobriety," a source told PEOPLE. "They are a great couple."

Last month, Cyrus told Variety that she became "sober sober" following her vocal cord surgery last November. “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready,” she said.

Singing Cyrus’ praises earlier this year, Simpson said that “being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life.”

“She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he said in an April interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

No strangers to sharing heartfelt tributes to one another on social media, Simpson had nothing but wonderful things to say about Cyrus when they celebrated their six-month anniversary in April.