Cody Simpson Says 'Every Day Is Valentine's Day' with Girlfriend Miley Cyrus in Heartfelt Tribute

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson swore their devotion to one another as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together.

Making it clear that they only have eyes for one another, the happy couple uploaded photos of one another sporting a playful “reserved” sign on their foreheads.

“Everyday [sic] is Valentine’s Day in my life,” the Australian singer, 23, wrote on his Instagram Story over the weekend, alongside an adorable photo of Cyrus, 27, striking a pose. “I am reserved for you.”

“ValenMINE,” Cyrus wrote alongside her own solo shot of Simpson, after having previously reminded her followers to also practice self-love.



The two young singers, who were first spotted getting cozy last October, have been inseparable ever since, and are always posting about each other on social media.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Cyrus rocked a black lingerie set while she gave Simpson a haircut, according to two photos shared on his Instagram. In the set of pictures, the Australian crooner posed shirtless next to Cyrus, who held up a pair of scissors as she snapped their mirror selfies.

The pair’s Valentine’s date night came after Cyrus and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth finalized their divorce, 13 months after they tied the knot in December 2018. The former couple will officially be single on Feb. 22, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Since their split, both Cyrus and Hemsworth, 30, have moved on — Cyrus with Simpson and Hemsworth with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks — and the pair cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s new relationship with Simpson was going “great,” adding, “They had a wonderful Christmas day with her family. They are also talking about an Australia trip next year. Miley seems very happy.”

Simpson celebrated his 23rd birthday last month and Cyrus made sure to celebrate his special day with birthday wishes on her Instagram Story and by giving him a special and personalized gift — a vintage doctor’s bag that was inscribed with “Prince Neptune,” a reference to his upcoming book of poems.

Cyrus and Simpson have been friends for years and Simpson even referred to Cyrus as his celebrity crush during an interview with Fuse back in 2012.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush,” he said. “I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star.”