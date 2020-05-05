Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been social distancing together throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Cuddle Together and Play 'Never Have I Ever' in Bed

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are getting cozy!

On Monday, the couple cuddled up in bed as they played a quick round of "Never Have I Ever," which Simpson, 23, documented on his Instagram Story.

In the video, the Australian singer — sporting his short haircut that the "Slide Away" singer gave him last month — laid his head beside Cyrus, 27, and recorded the quick game.

After the "Never Have I Ever" Instagram filter scanned through multiple selections, it finally landed on "used someone's toothbrush without telling them" — which led the pair to look at one another with a sweet smirk on their faces.

Cyrus and Simpson have found many ways to stay busy while social distancing in Los Angeles together amid the COVID-19 pandemic— such as when Cyrus applied a full face of makeup on her boyfriend's face last month.

Simpson showed off his new look at the time in an Instagram video captioned simply, “💀🗡“

Cyrus supported his glossy red lipstick and colorful eyeshadow by writing, “Biggest my type ever 🚢❤️⚰️”

She also shared several sneak peeks of their risqué couple’s shoot on her Instagram Story, writing, “Easter our way” and tagging famed photographer Mert Alas, who seemingly helped with the process.

“I. Beat. That. Face,” Cyrus wrote (referencing her skilled makeup application) on another photo of her boyfriend rocking a silver chain necklace and a fur coat on Instagram Stories.

The makeup session came less than two weeks after Cyrus bravely shaved Simpson's head, which he showed off to his fans in a time-lapse video on Instagram.

“Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠‍” he captioned the black-and-white clip, set to Shwayze’s “Buzzin” featuring Cisco Adler.

Simpson and Cyrus also celebrated their six-month anniversary during the coronavirus pandemic on April 1.

On the big day, Simpson shared a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend wearing a casual black ensemble with her hair in a ponytail — and zit cream on her face.

“Six months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,” he wrote. “I love you.”

