Looks like things between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are heating up!

Just hours after the pop star, 26, spoke out about their recent make-out session, and declared the Australian musician her “type,” Simpson posted a new selfie of the pair.

In the black-and-white image, which was posted on Saturday, the 22-year-old singer leans in to give Cyrus’ forehead a smooch. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote alongside the cozy selfie, before sharing a photo of the meal, which consisted of two pieces of banana-covered toast and what appeared to be a smoothie.

The previous day, Simpson documented a recent training session at the pool as he prepared for the Trojan Swimming Invitational.

“Training sprints! Psyched to race tomorrow with my team at the USC invitational,” he wrote alongside one clip, while in another post he showed off his ripped physique.

Cyrus, who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, who is also Australian, addressed their recent PDA on Friday, as she shared a shirtless photo of Simpson.

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” she wrote over the steamy snap, before sharing a TMZ video of the pair kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood.

“Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she joked.

A source tells PEOPLE that that pair “were very cute together” during the outing.

“Miley and Cody came in together. Cody ordered an acai bowl to go. While they waited, Miley was very flirty. You could tell that she was interested in Cody. She ended up sitting on his lap and started kissing him. He was totally game and smiling,” the source said.

Following her playful posts, Cyrus clapped back at critics who say she’s moving on too fast.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus began her post, seemingly referencing her relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued, pointing out that if she were man, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

Cyrus went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating.

“I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position,” she wrote.

The actress added that “this ‘dating’ thing is new to me too,” as she explained that she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early twenties.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she continued. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”

Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance two weeks ago, PEOPLE exclusively learned at the time. Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month before that.

Although Hemsworth has not publicly addressed his split from Cyrus since last month, when he released a statement on Instagram sharing he wished his ex “nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he did post a new gravity-defying image on Saturday.

“Start ya day out with a couple of these. They’re super easy,” he wrote.