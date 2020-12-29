Cody Simpson Is Dating Model Marloes Stevens 5 Months After Miley Cyrus Split

The musician's mother posted a photograph of her son with his new girlfriend during their holiday celebrations

Cody Simpson has a new lady in his life.

Five months after his split from Miley Cyrus, the 23-year-old Australian singer went Instagram official with Marloes Stevens after his mother, Angie Simpson, posted a photo of the two on Instagram over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Part of a selection of festive holiday photos, the last image in the series of shots shows Cody standing close beside the model during the family's Christmas celebrations.

For the adorable pic, the couple wrapped their arms around each other as they posed in front of a fireplace. Cody wore a black suit with a white dress shirt and black tie as Stevens donned a metallic dress.

"Swipe as Twas a magical day," Angie captioned the photos alongside a Christmas tree emoji.

Image zoom Cody Simpson | Credit: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Earlier this year, Cody and Cyrus, 28, split and a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair broken up after several months of dating in July. Since news broke that the pair had split, a source added to PEOPLE that Cyrus had been "fine and focused on her new music."

"She and Cody are still super supportive of each other," the source said. "There is no drama."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After years of friendship, Cyrus and Simpson's relationship turned romantic in October 2019, and they were on the same page when it came to their healthy lifestyles.

"It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me," Cody's manager, Matt Zeidman, told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Says She Needs to Date Someone 'Boring' After Cody Simpson Split: 'I Need an Anchor'

Ahead of the release of her single "Midnight Sky" on Aug. 14, Cyrus said on Instagram Live that she and Simpson are "individually working on" themselves. "For right now, two halves can't make a whole," she said.

But after a decade of friendship with Simpson, she told fans not to be surprised if they're spotted out together in the future. "Don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza," she said. "We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not."

Then, during an interview with Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast that same month, Cyrus spoke candidly and explained what she needs out of a new relationship. "I usually end up complaining they're boring, but that's what I need. I need boring," she said. "... I definitely, definitely need a calming, I need an anchor, I need a weight."