From Kylie to Miley! A Look Back at Cody Simpson's Star-Studded Dating History

Can’t they just have a kiss and açai bowl in peace?! The Australian musician began to “Slide Away” from the friend zone with longtime pal Cyrus on Oct. 3, 2019, when the pair were spotted cozying up during a steamy “makeout session” over breakfast in West Hollywood.

Their whirlwind romance comes on the heels of Cyrus’ back-to-back splits with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter, and has prominently featured affectionate photos and videos of the new couple eating together, serenading each other and getting, uh, rather handsy.

Simpson confirmed on Oct. 12 that is was “safe to say” they’re official, adding, “I’m very happy. We are very, very happy. … We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

While Simpson has dated other high-profile women, he said that his relationship with Cyrus is a “different experience” because of their longstanding friendship. “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance,” he explained. “So it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”