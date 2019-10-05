Cody Simpson Called Miley Cyrus His 'Childhood Celebrity Crush' Years Before New Romance

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s romance may be new — but the singer’s feelings towards the pop star are certainly not.

In a recently unearthed video from February 2012, Simpson, then 15, told Fuse that Cyrus “has always been my childhood celebrity crush.”

“I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it, at all,” Simpson said at the time. “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most datable Disney star.”

Now 22, Simpson is finding out for himself. On Thursday, he and Cyrus — who are longtime friends — were spotted kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood, sparking romance rumors which Cyrus, 26, soon confirmed on social media Friday evening.

“Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she joked in a post clapping back at critics who say she’s moved on too fast following back-to-back breakups from recent exes Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

Sharing a shirtless photo of Simpson — who is Australian, much like her estranged husband Hemsworth — Cyrus addressed their public PDA with a cheeky caption.

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check],” she wrote over the steamy shot.

Simpson acknowledged their relationship himself on Saturday, sharing a snap with Cyrus on his own Instagram Story.

In the black-and-white image, the singer leans in to give Cyrus’ forehead a smooch. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote alongside the cozy selfie, before sharing a photo of the meal, which consisted of two pieces of banana-covered toast and what appeared to be a smoothie.

The previous day, Simpson documented a recent training session at the pool as he prepared for the Trojan Swimming Invitational.

“Training sprints! Psyched to race tomorrow with my team at the USC invitational,” he wrote alongside one clip, while in another post he showed off his ripped physique.