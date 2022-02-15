Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Won't Require Proof of Vaccine or Masks

Both Coachella and Stagecoach updated their health and safety guidelines ahead of the big events, noting that COVID-19 is "an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death"

Coachella and Stagecoach — two of the biggest music festivals of the year that take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California — will not be enforcing any COVID-19 precautions in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

"Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," a tweet from the official Stagecoach Twitter account posted on Tuesday read.

While Coachella's social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram have yet to make an official announcement about the lack of COVID protocols, both Coachella and Stagecoach updated their festival admission and health guidelines, as well as their safety rules on their websites.

Festival-goers should be aware that although the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals "won't be requiring masks, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test, the rules are subject to change at any time as determined by federal, state, or local government agencies, artists, or the promoter."

"Such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings," the updated guidelines stated.

Both websites note that COVID-19 is "an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death," and that attendees are at an "inherent and elevated risk of exposure" to the virus.

Although the number of positive COVID-19 cases has been trending downward in the United States after the months-long omicron surge had the country seeing record-high numbers, the U.S. is still averaging around 150,000 cases per day as of Tuesday, according to the New York Times COVID tracker.

The Coachella Music & Arts Festival will take place on two separate weekends – April 15-17 and April 23-25 – and will see artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and more perform.

The Stagecoach Festival will be held the following weekend from April 29 - May 1, and features highly anticipated performances from some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, and more.