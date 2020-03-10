Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Officially Postponed to October Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially postponed in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, festival officials announced Tuesday.

Goldenvoice stated that the Indio, California festival — which was originally scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 10th through the 12th and 17th through the 19th — will now take place the weekends of Oct. 9th and 16th due to growing concerns about the health crisis.

Sister country music festival Stagecoach will take place over the weekend of Oct. 23.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” Goldenvoice said in a statement Tuesday.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

For those who planned to attend the events, their tickets for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates.

Goldenvoice said it will advise those with tickets but who are unable to go in October how to get a refund on March 13.

The cancellation comes a day after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the company was in talks with the artists to ensure their availability in October.

The current line-up features headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley.

Riverside County’s public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said the three people who contracted the virus are believed to have traveled to an area with a known outbreak, according to the outlet. Two have been isolated in their homes, and the third is at a local hospital.

The three new cases bring the total number in Riverside County to six, according to the L.A. Times.

News of Coachella’s postponement comes less than one week after the City of Austin canceled the annual SXSW festival in Texas, and one day after Boston mayor Martin Walsh canceled the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

As of Tuesday, there have been 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The majority of the cases are in Washington state, California and New York.

The CDC says the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.