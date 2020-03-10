Coachella Music Festival Likely to Be Postponed to October Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is likely to be postponed amid concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Goldenvoice is in talks to postpone the popular two-weekend festival to October and may make an announcement imminently.

The festival, which takes place in Indio, California, was originally scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 10th through the 12th and 17th through the 19th. It could now take place the weekends of Oct. 9th and 16th, Billboard reported Monday.

Stagecoach, the country music festival that also takes place in Indio, is also expected to be moved to October, according to Billboard. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett were set to headline that festival April 24-26.

Variety reported Monday that Goldenvoice is discussing with agents which artists would be available for consecutive weekends in October. The current line-up features headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Goldenvoice has yet to comment.

Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley.

Riverside County’s public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said the three people who contracted the virus are believed to have traveled to an area with a known outbreak, according to the outlet. Two have been isolated in their homes, and the third is at a local hospital.

The three new cases bring the total number in Riverside County to six, according to the L.A. Times.

The news came less than one week after the City of Austin canceled the annual SXSW festival in Texas, and the same day that Boston mayor Martin Walsh canceled the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

As of Monday, there have been 595 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The majority of the cases are in Washington state, California and New York.

The CDC says the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.