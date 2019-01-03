Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to Headline Coachella 2019

The Coachella 2019 lineup is finally here!

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala are set to headline this year’s desert fest, which will once again return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for two weekends. Gambino, 35, will headline Friday April 12 and 19, Tame Impala on Saturday April 12 and 20, while Grande, 25, is scheduled for Sunday April 14 and 21.

“Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u,” Grande captioned a shot of the lineup on Instagram Wednesday adding a black heart and cactus emoji.

Her fans also expressed their excitement on Twitter with one writing, “ARIANA GRANDE AT #COACHELLA ?!?! DEFINITELY.”

Fans of Childish Gambino will also find his upcoming performance exciting, considering he was forced to postpone the final leg of his This Is America tour after sustaining a serious foot injury in September.

Coachella will be the star’s first major festival gig since cancelling his main stage set at the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans in late October.

Tame Impala fans were also over the moon about the news. “Tame Impala on the Coachella lineup? Wow my prayers have been answered,” one fan tweeted.

The psychedelic rock band originated in Australia by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker. The band released their debut studio album Innerspeaker in 2010 and went on to release eight more, with their latest being Currents in 2015.

The group headlined Pitchfork’s Music Festival in February of last year.

Aside from Tame Impala other international bands including K-Pop group BLACKPINK and Mexican band Los Tucanes De Tijuana are also set to perform.

In addition, Bad Bunny, Khalid, Solange, Kid Cudi and Pusha T have been slated.

YG has also been announced as a performer, as well as Tale of Us, Playboi Carti, Razorbumps, Sabrina Claudio, Ella Mai, J Balvin and Jaden Smith.

The Coachella lineup announcement comes shortly after Kanye West reportedly turned down the opportunity to headline the festival due to a stage negotiations dispute.

TMZ reports the “I Love It” rapper and Goldenvoice were in deliberation about the size of the stage when the discussion went south after they denied his special request to expand the size of the stage after he deemed it “artistically limiting.”

After previously performing on a floating stage during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016, the rapper is said to have had high expectations for the gig and wished to redesign the stage, the site reports. However, TMZ says Goldenvoice turned down the demand and felt it was best not to “compromise the other acts” to suit West’s needs.

Reps for West and Goldenvoice did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tickets for Coachella go on sale Friday, Jan. 4.