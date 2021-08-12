Venues such as Webster Hall and The Roxy, along with festivals such as Day N Vegas and Firefly will require proof of vaccinations

Coachella, Other Goldenvoice Events and Venues to Require 'Proof of Full Vaccination' This Fall

Music company AEG Presents is looking to ensure that patrons at their venues and festivals stay COVID-free.

In an announcement Thursday, Coachella and Goldenvoice (AEG Presents) shared that attendees will be required to show full proof of vaccination before entering events they host starting Oct. 1.

"Goldenvoice will require proof of full vaccination for concertgoers and event staff at all of our venues and festivals," the statement read. "The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than October 1, 2021."

Until then, fans will be able to either show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show date.

Among the venues are the El Rey Theater, Terminal 5, The Fonda Theatre, The Regency Ballroom, Webster Hall and The Roxy. AEG is also charged with festivals such as Stagecoach, the Buckeye Country Superfest, Camp Flog Gnaw, Day N Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Hangout Music Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

"Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading," AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said in a release announcing the changes. "The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again."

Last week, Variety reported that Live Nation will allow artists to decide what they would require at venues.

Several artists have outlined similar policies at their shows. Jason Isbell is requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or negative tests before shows.