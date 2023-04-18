Inside Coachella 2023: What You Didn't See on the Stream

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Teyana Taylor and more celebrities brought the party to the festival grounds and beyond

By
Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

Published on April 18, 2023 01:20 PM
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Coachella. Photo: BACKGRID

That's a wrap on weekend one of Coachella 2023!

While headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean gave fans much to talk about with their sets, there was even more excitement on the festival grounds and beyond.

Here's the lowdown on all of the moments you didn't see on the livestream.

Friday, April 14:

Early on Friday, Clinique hosted their Hydration House activation outside of the festival grounds in Indio, California. There, guests — including Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver and Patrick Starrr — enjoyed special sets by DJs Coco and Breezy.

On the festival grounds, original Blink 182 members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge hit the stage together for the first time since 2015, when DeLonge left the group. Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, watched from the side of the stage.

Kourtney Kardashian stands on the side of the stage as her husband Travis Barker performs with his band Blink-182 during the first week-end of Coachella Valley
Kourtney Kardashian. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In the crowd of Coachella, former couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were also seen watching a performance together and sharing a kiss.

After Bad Bunny's 9:30 p.m. headlining set, which had rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner dancing in the crowd, celebrities including Teyana Taylor, Alessandra Ambrosio, Rachel Zoe and Bella Thorne flocked to the NYLON House to party with Patrón El Alto and watch sets from Diplo and Alesso. During Diplo's set, influencer Tinx and David Dobrik danced along to the music on the side of the stage.

At 12:45 a.m, Yara Shahidi arrived at the party with two friends and checked out the grounds together.

Yara Shahidi at NYLON House in the Desert 2023 presented by Samsung Galaxy NYLON House in the Desert 2023
Yara Shahidi. John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

At one point, TikTok star Meredith Duxbury stopped by the Got2B activation, while Thorne held court with a group of her friends — including older sister Dani — at a private table. Later, Thorne hit the dance floor and played photographer for a friend.

Over at Tao Desert Nights, celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Becky G, Post Malone, Madison Pettis, Metro Boomin and The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall partied with Casamigos as they enjoyed a performance by Tale of Us.

Becky G enjoys Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara
Becky G. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos

Saturday, April 15:

Saturday marked the start of REVOLVE Festival, a mini-Coachella outside of the grounds. Performers on the lineup that day included Don Toliver, Ice Spice, Zack Bia, PinkPantheress, Siobhan Bell, Amaarae and Honey.

During Toliver's set, Camila Morrone reunited with her Daisy Jones & The Six costar Suki Waterhouse. Also watching proudly in the backstage area was Toliver's girlfriend, Kali Uchis.

Suki Waterhouse shows off her abs at the Revolve party on day 2 of the Coachella 2023 Music Festival
Suki Waterhouse. BACKGRID

Elsewhere on the Revolve grounds, Jenner stopped by her 818 Tequila bar, which was stationed next to pal Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Rhode claw game. Lori Harvey, Justine Skye and Ryan Destiny all danced to Ice Spice together in the cabanas.

Kendall Jenner stops by her 818 Tequila pop-up bar at the Revolve Festival
MEGA/ Revolve/ Nick Wiesner / MEGA

Not far away, Kardashian hosted her brand Poosh's largest event to date, CAMP POOSH. There, James Charles, Patrick Ta and Rocky Barnes were seen checking out all of the different activations on the grounds.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker - Camp Poosh in the Desert, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

In the last hour of the CAMP POOSH party, Mike Posner did a set including his hits "Cooler Than Me," "Please Don't Go" and "I Took a Pill in Ibiza."

Over at Zoe's annual ZOEasis party, the celebrity stylist was joined by Morrone, Ambrosio, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Thuso Mbedu and Mayan Lopez for a variety of programming moments focused on style, beauty and wellness.

At Soho Desert House, CÎROC celebrated the launch of their newest limited-edition flavor, Honey Melon, with rapper Lady London, Justin Combs, Quincy Brown, DJ Kaytranada and Aminé.

Also during the day, Interscope hosted an event at DiCaprio's former Palm Springs home attended by their artists, influencers and friends, including Cabello, GloRilla, Yo Gotti, Benny Blanco, Reneé Rapp and Kathryn Newton.

At Neon Carnival later in the night, Cabello walked around the grounds and tried her hand at the carnival games, as did Tinx.

Camila Cabelloattends the Levi’s® brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio
Camila Cabello. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Every year since Neon Carnival's inception, DiCaprio has attended the party, and this year was no exception. He was seen mingling with a large group of friends, including Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell, as they enjoyed Tequila Don Julio cocktails.

Also amongst the crowd at Neon Carnival were Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe, Metro Boomin, Travis Kelce and Olivia Culpo. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White turned the party into a date night, while Anderson .Paak turned heads in a sparkling outfit.

In the bumper cars, Glorilla and Yo Gotti shared some laughs as they drove around.

Patrón El Alto continued the Friday night party into Saturday at STURDY Oasis for Afro House, a night dance party focusing on sounds from AfroBeats' top DJs and artists. Guests including Ambrosio, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies stopped by.

Sunday, April 16:

There was another full day of festivities at Revolve Festival on Sunday, with performers 21 Savage, City Girls, Coi Leray, DJ Murda Beatz, Tokischa, Ayra Starr and Kim Turnball taking the stage.

During City Girls' set, the hip-hop duo invited guests in the crowd onstage for a twerk contest. When 21 Savage took the stage, DiCaprio was seen dancing in his seat in the cabanas with a cocktail in hand.

21 Savage performs onstage during REVOLVE Festival 2023
21 Savage. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Earlier in the day, Shayk caught up with Revolve Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona at the cabanas. Taylor also grabbed some Raising Cane's from their food truck, while Christina Milian and her daughter Violet walked the grounds.

By the pool on the grounds, Noah Beck and Dobrik posed for a group photo with friends.

DiCaprio was among the last of the celebrities to leave Revolve festival, waiting for the completion of 21 Savage's set to make his way towards the exit.

On the grounds on Sunday, Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed looking close in the crowd.

Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House
Ariana Maddix. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Also on the grounds, Thorne and boyfriend Mark Emms enjoyed Björk's set, as did Phoebe Bridgers.

Before Frank Ocean's headlining set, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix was seen spending time with fitness instructor Daniel Wei. The new connection comes a little more than a month after she and Tom Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship in the wake of his off-camera affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

