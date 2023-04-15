All the Coachella 2023 Surprise Guest Performances, from The Weeknd to Post Malone

01 of 07 Blink-182 VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Blink-182 was added to the Coachella Friday lineup in a surprise announcement by the music and arts festival on social media one day before the festival was set to begin. Their high-energy set featured hits like "I Miss You" and "What's My Age Again." Their performance marked the first time the punk-rock group's original members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge were on stage together since 2015, when DeLonge left the group.

02 of 07 Two Friends and Bebe Rexha Irvin Rivera/Getty for YouTube Two Friends, composed of longtime companions Matt Halper and Eli Sones, hit the Sahara Stage at Coachella on Friday. During their set, the dance-pop duo was joined by surprise guest Bebe Rexha to perform two songs. Not only did Rexha pop out to sing upcoming single "If Only I" with Two Friends for the first time (a track that also features Loud Luxury), but she also performed her chart-topping hit, "I'm Good (Blue)."

03 of 07 Metro Boomin, The Weekend and More Jerritt Clark/Getty for Casamigos Metro Boomin' was in great company during his set at the Sahara Stage. Not only did The Weeknd make his return to Coachella with a series of hits, including "Heartless" and their latest "Creepin,'" but Metro Boomin' was joined by several others, including John Legend, Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

04 of 07 Bad Bunny and Post Malone Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Bad Bunny didn't disappoint as the weekend's first headlining act, topping his set off with a surprise appearance by Post Malone. Despite the technical difficulties experienced, the audience was in awe of their raw, acoustic performance.

05 of 07 Blondie and Nile Rodgers Emma McIntyre/Getty for Coachella Blondie was joined on stage by Nile Rodgers to jam, surprising fans with performances of "Rapture" and "Backfired."

06 of 07 Becky G and Natti Natasha Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella Becky G performed a medley of hits on the Main Stage, bringing out Dominican reggaetón diva Natti Natasha to perform her 2018 bop "Sin Pijama."