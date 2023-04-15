All the Coachella 2023 Surprise Guest Performances, from The Weeknd to Post Malone

Between the headliners and the up-and-comers, the musical acts on the 2023 Coachella lineup brought the beats and treats with each respective performance. Here's a roundup of all the surprise guests who rocked the desert stage this year

01 of 07

Blink-182

Blink-182 band members Mark Hoppus (L) and Travis Barker (R) perform during the first week-end of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Blink-182 was added to the Coachella Friday lineup in a surprise announcement by the music and arts festival on social media one day before the festival was set to begin. Their high-energy set featured hits like "I Miss You" and "What's My Age Again."

Their performance marked the first time the punk-rock group's original members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge were on stage together since 2015, when DeLonge left the group.

02 of 07

Two Friends and Bebe Rexha

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Matthew Halper and Eli Sones of Two Friends attend the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)
Irvin Rivera/Getty for YouTube

Two Friends, composed of longtime companions Matt Halper and Eli Sones, hit the Sahara Stage at Coachella on Friday. During their set, the dance-pop duo was joined by surprise guest Bebe Rexha to perform two songs.

Not only did Rexha pop out to sing upcoming single "If Only I" with Two Friends for the first time (a track that also features Loud Luxury), but she also performed her chart-topping hit, "I'm Good (Blue)."

03 of 07

Metro Boomin, The Weekend and More

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Post Malone and Metro Boomin enjoy Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos )
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Casamigos

Metro Boomin' was in great company during his set at the Sahara Stage. Not only did The Weeknd make his return to Coachella with a series of hits, including "Heartless" and their latest "Creepin,'" but Metro Boomin' was joined by several others, including John Legend, Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

04 of 07

Bad Bunny and Post Malone

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Bad Bunny didn't disappoint as the weekend's first headlining act, topping his set off with a surprise appearance by Post Malone. Despite the technical difficulties experienced, the audience was in awe of their raw, acoustic performance.

05 of 07

Blondie and Nile Rodgers

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Debbie Harry of Blondie performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for Coachella

Blondie was joined on stage by Nile Rodgers to jam, surprising fans with performances of "Rapture" and "Backfired."

06 of 07

Becky G and Natti Natasha

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Natti Natasha (R) performs with Becky G at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

Becky G performed a medley of hits on the Main Stage, bringing out Dominican reggaetón diva Natti Natasha to perform her 2018 bop "Sin Pijama."

07 of 07

BENEE and Gus Dapperton

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Stella Rose Bennett aka Benee performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for Coachella

BENEE made her Coachella debut, proving she's more than just her TikTok-viral hit. She did, of course, please fans with her famed "Supalonely" — and even brought out her collaborator on the song, Gus Dapperton.

