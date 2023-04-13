Coachella 2023: Everything to Know from the Most-Anticipated Performers to the Hottest Parties

It's time to party with Bad Bunny, dance with BLACKPINK and feel all the feels with Frank Ocean.

On Friday, the three-day Coachella music festival will kick off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, bringing thousands of music lovers together for a weekend full of amazing performances and celebrity-filled parties.

From this year's most anticipated sets to the hottest parties, here's a guide for making the most out of the weekend.

When is Coachella?

The festival takes place over two weekends, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

Who is performing?

Bad Bunny will headline Friday night, while the artists performing before him throughout the rest of the day include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T, Wet Leg, SG Lewis, Angèle, MUNA, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Doechii and Idris Elba.

On Friday, original Blink 182 members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge will also reunite for their first performance since 2015, when DeLonge left the group.

Saturday night will be headlined by Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé of BLACKPINK. When BLACKPINK last performed at the festival in 2019, they became the first all-female Korean pop group to be included in the lineup.

Other performers on Saturday include Rosalía, boygenius (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker), The Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Remi Wolf, Mura Masa, 070 Shake, Flo Milli, Shenseea, Ethel Cain and The Linda Lindas.

Ocean will close out the festival as Sunday's headliner, after performers including Björk, Kali Uchis, Chris Lake, A Boogie, Dominic Fike, Latto, GloRilla, Christine and the Queens, Rae Sremmurd, Willow, Fousheé and Noname, among others.

Ocean was originally set to headline the 2020 Coachella Festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His inclusion on the 2023 bill was announced back in August 2021.

What else is happening on the festival grounds?

For the first time, Aperol Spritz will be on the festival grounds with its own Piazza. There, guests will be able to sip on Aperol Spritzes in an Italy-inspired setting.

The Aperol Spritz Piazza will also feature elements such as an Aperol Tram designed to resemble a modern Italian city streetcar, a kiosk where guests can play digital trivia games or create a custom AR experience, an interactive orange photo dome with slow motion camera content capture and a sunbeam installation made of a glowing orange mirror and Neon LED lighting.

"Given the shared values of Aperol and music festivals — togetherness, living in the moment, creating fun memories, a life filled with travel, and of course, a love of music — a partnership with one of the most significant festivals of all, Coachella, is a wonderful match as well as a milestone achievement," Andrea Sengara, Campari America's Head of Marketing, said in a statement.

Amex — which launched its first-ever, multi-festival global partnership with Depop earlier this month — will return to the festival grounds with a Y2K-inspired activation space featuring a camera emporium and photo studio.

In the space, Amex card members will also be able to purchase BLACKPINK merch not sold anywhere else on the grounds and have their pieces customized.

In the VIP area opposite the main stage, Postmates will have its luxurious resort-inspired ReTreat offering premium food to purchase from The h.wood Group's The Nice Guy and SLAB, as well as custom cocktails from Delilah.

Outside of the food stations, the space will feature a luxe dining area and lounge, a water refill station and photo-friendly areas including a "donut tree."

Heineken House will also be on the grounds as a place where attendees can have their main character moment on the dance floor, at the beer garden or by interacting with a variety of highly visual artistic installations. In addition to Heineken Silver, the Heineken House beer garden will offer Heineken Original, alcohol-free Heineken 0.0, Dos Equis Lager, Dos Equis Lime and Salt and Dos Equis Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.

Method Man & Redman, DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), SG Lewis, NGHTMRE and Austin Millz will be among the most anticipated sets at Heineken House.

What are the most exclusive parties?

Even if you don't have a festival wristband, there are endless options when it comes to the weekend's biggest events.

Thursday, April 13:

Kourtney Kardashian Barker won't just be cheering on her husband during his Blink 182 set — she and her Poosh brand will be hosting their largest event to date, CAMP POOSH, running April 13-17, with the main event happening on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the multi-day soirée, Poosh will create the ultimate, throwback summer camp experience with musical performances, camp activities, immersive installations like the bunks by Slip Silk, pre-festival glam (including piercings by ByChari and tattoos by Jon Boy), a variety of food truck and bar activations, plus festival prep and recovery.

Campers will be pampered with Poosh-approved glam, including '90s-inspired hairstyling by Shark Beauty, the official hairtool partner. Afterward, guests can enhance their new look with hair wraps, beads, or gems at the Hair Garden by Aveda, Poosh's official haircare sponsor. Throughout the event, Eucerin US will act as the official suncare sponsor, keeping guests' skin nourished and protected from the desert sun.

In addition to Lonely Ghost and Poosh's collaboration on custom-made merch, invited overnight campers will have styling options all weekend long from some of Poosh's favorite fashion brands that include DSW, Lee Jeans, With Jean, and Steve Madden.

After shopping at the Camp Store, attendees can DIY an iconic '90s Caboodle to house their Poosh-approved goods. With Shipstation, guests will be able to send their gifts home directly from Camp with ease.

For food, Kardashian Barker's favorite chef, Chef K, will be onsite to provide bites for VIP guests, as will Monty's Food Truck, Daring Plant-Based Chicken, Bun B's Trill Burgers, 5 Elementos Mexican and Alice Mushrooms. Celsius will keep campers energized, while SmartSweets and Rite Aid's Thrifty Ice Cream Shop will provide sweet treats.

Created in partnership with the h.wood Group, CAMP POOSH is expected to draw 500 guests, including tastemakers, influencers, celebrities and friends of the brand. Other weekend partners include: Polaroid, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Big Joe's, Drink Loverboy, Pressed Juice, Poppi, Snoop Dogg's INDOxyz, Camp Craft Cocktails, Kurvana, Igloo and Frigidaire.

In celebration of Earth Month, Poosh will be leaning into its sustainability ethos by working to make CAMP POOSH as sustainable as possible with a donation to Climate Impact partners in partnership with Boxed Water, which will also plant 600 trees via the National Forest Foundation to represent all the party guests who attended. There will be composting and recycling onsite, as well as water keg stations and biodegradable paper goods.

Friday, April 14:

Starting on Friday, Soho House will return with their Desert House, open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

An oasis for members and their guests to eat, drink and unwind, Soho Desert House is located six miles from the festival site and access includes unlimited food and beverages (including everyone's favorite House cocktails), DJ sets and activations from some Soho House's favorite partners, including Chicas Tacos.

In the past, stars including Billie Eilish, Shygirl, Diplo and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been spotted at the house.

Also during the day, Celsius will host its first-ever desert bash at a 10-acre estate in Indio. There, guests will be able to snap content by the private lake and enjoy the new Celsius Oasis Vibe flavor, as well as tons of food and activations.

For the first time ever, Clinique will host a centralized hub for influencers, tastemakers and attendees: the Clinique Hydration House. Starting on Friday and running through Sunday, the Clinique Hydration House will include a pool party, one-of-a-kind skincare-inspired installations, photo opportunities, a glow bar, gifting and DJ sets by the likes of Coco and Breezy, Tay James and Brittany Sky.

In celebration of Bad Bunny's headlining set, the STURDY. Oasis Hydrated by Liquid I.V. weekend-long party will kick off on Friday. Friday will feature a number of top Latin DJs, before becoming Afro House on Saturday and a brunch celebration on Sunday.

In its 14th edition, Desert Gold will return to the Ace Hotel & Swim Club with a lineup of DJs for hotel guests and visitors to the valley alike.

At night, NYLON House will have an invite-only party featuring performances by Alesso, Carlita and Diplo. Sponsored by Patrón (which will have a VIP lounge serving up Patrón El Alto), NYLON House will be held at a lush private estate just two miles from festival grounds.

NYLON House will be presented by Samsung Galaxy and in partnership with Toyota, Cheetos, Mugler, Got2b and SHEGLAM. Madison Bailey, Teyana Taylor, Yara Shahidi, Alix Earle, Angus Cloud Becky G, Bella Thorne, Chanel West Coast, David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain and Role Model are all among the guests expected to attend.

Tao Group Hospitality, meanwhile, will return with its two-day, invite-only TAO Desert Nights party presented by Jeeter. There, guests will enjoy a vibrant outdoor nighttime afterparty with world-class DJ performances, special appearances and many more surprises that will make for two unforgettable nights.

At the sprawling estate hosting TAO Desert Nights, guests will be able to explore a multitude of activations including a makeup and accessories after-hours glam bar and photobooth activation presented by Urban Outfitters and FujiFilm. Heinz will provide bites, while Casamigos will once again return with its one-of-a-kind bar.

Along with Casamigos, guests will also be able to enjoy beverages from Heineken, Remy, Cointreau, Mount Gay Rum, Botanist, Fever Tree, Ketel One, Red Bull and Evian Sparkling Water.

Saturday, April 15:

Along with the CAMP Poosh party happening on Saturday, Revolve Festival will return for its sixth annual fashion, music and lifestyle festival.

Taking place over the course of two days, Revolve Festival is expected to draw an A-list guest list, which has included Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joe Jonas and Kendall Jenner in the past.

For a seventh year, Rachel Zoe will host her ZOEasis midday celebration presented in partnership with Sephora, European Wax Center, Cotton and Sole Water. Along with Zoe, celebrity guests including Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Morrone, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Thuso Mbedu and Metta World Peace are expected to attend.

Also in its seventh year, Interscope will return for its annual Coachella celebration with a private event in Palm Springs on Saturday. Interscope artists on this year's Coachella lineup include BLACKPINK, boygenius, GloRilla, Kali Uchis, Pi'erre Bourne, Rae Sremmurd, Shenseea, WILLOW, YUNGBLUD and more.

Past attendees of the Interscope party have included Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, FINNEAS, Ari Lennox, Zedd, OneRepublic, Machine Gun Kelly, Benny Blanco, Tierra Whack, Tame Impala, Shenseea and Stormzy.

At the Interscope party, chef Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans will be serving up some tasty bites. Beverages and snacks provided by Patrón El Alto, Pringles, vitaminwater, Heineken Silver and Rabble wine will also be served.

Ketel One will also host their Botanical Spritz Oasis in Palm Desert, described as a "sensorial haven in the heart of Palm Springs."

Day Club Palm Springs will return to the desert both Coachella weekends with its electronic pool party at the Hilton Palm Springs. Starting on Saturday, the Day Club lineup this year features popular electronic and dance artists including SG Lewis, Vintage Culture, Two Friends, Hot Since 82, Nora En Pure, Elderbrook and more.

At Day Club Palm Springs, Clinique will serve as the exclusive skincare sponsor during both weekends. The ticketed event is open to the public and festivalgoers, and it will feature a moisture bar, gifting stations, photo moments and more.

Sonic Desert, a mystical oasis presented by Coca-Cola Creations, meanwhile will be held at a private ranch estate in Thermal, California, within minutes away from the festival grounds. Participating partners include Grazia Magazine, Kumo Luxe haircare, Owl's Brew, Dang Brother Pizza and Drip IV Therapy.

At night, celebrities will flock to Neon Carnival, the long-running outdoor dance party created by Brent Bolthhouse and Jeffrey Best.

Levi's is back to headline this year's event alongside Tequila Don Julio. Smirnoff ICE Neon Lemonades and Path Water will also be joining the party for their second consecutive year, alongside newcomer Ghost Energy.

DJs Ruckus, Kayper, and Mel Debarge will keep the party going into the early morning hours.

"I can't wait to return to the desert and celebrate 12 years of Neon Carnival. When I first created this event 15 years ago, I never dreamed it would still be going and have grown into the iconic cultural moment it has become," Bolthouse said in a statement.

Sunday, April 16:

Revolve Festival, Soho House and Camp POOSH are sure to make the last day of the Coachella weekend memorable.

I can't make it in person. Can I still be a part of the fun?

For a decade, YouTube has given music fans around the world front-row access to Coachella with its exclusive two-weekend livestream.

This year, YouTube will be live-streaming Coachella from more stages than ever before with six feeds in action (double the amount from last year) across both weekends.

If you can't tune in live, the festival sets will be on repeat after the night's final performance until the live show picks back up at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET the next day.