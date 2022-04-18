All the Celebrities at Coachella 2022 Weekend One

From Harry Styles' electric performance to Billie Eilish's big number, the best moments of weekend one

By Kate Hogan April 18, 2022 04:29 PM

The Weeknd

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for ABA

closing out weekend one with his performance on April 17.

Simon Rex

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty for REVOLVE

at day two of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 17. 

Jack Harlow

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty for Liquid I.V.

performing at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16. 

Carly Rae Jepsen

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty for Interscope Records

in For Love & Lemons at Interscope's 6th Annual Coachella Party on April 16. 

Becky G

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty for Liquid I.V.

at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16. 

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Amber Asalay

with 818 Tequila at day one of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 16. 

Kim Kardashian

Credit: BFA

at day one of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 16. 

Billie Eilish

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for ABA

performing on April 16. 

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty

performing on April 16. 

Sydney Sweeney

Credit: BFA

at day one of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 16. 

21 Savage

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Coachella

performing on April 16. 

Diplo & Alesso

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty for Casamigos Tequila

at Tao Desert Nights presented by Jeeter with Casamigos on April 16. 

Zoey Deutch

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty for Neon Carnival

at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16. 

Paris Hilton & Brent Bolthouse

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty for Neon Carnival

at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16. 

Serayah

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

at Casamigos at Tao Desert Daze presented by PrettyLittleThing on April 16. 

DJ Ruckus

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty for Tequila Don Julio

at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16. 

Anitta

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty for Neon Carnival

at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16. 

Harry Styles

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for ABA

performing with surprise guest Shania Twain on April 15. 

Phoebe Bridgers

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

performing on April 15. 

Justin Bieber

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty for Coachella

performing with Daniel Caesar (not pictured) on April 15. 

Saweetie

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for Coachella

performing with Anitta (not pictured) on April 15. 

Nicole Scherzinger

Credit: TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY

at Tao Desert Nights presented by Gala Music with Casamigos on April 15. 

Chanel Iman

Credit: TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY

at Tao Desert Nights presented by Gala Music with Casamigos on April 15. 

Doja Cat

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty for Spotify

at the Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again album release party with Spotify at Zenyara on April 15.

Sabrina Carpenter

Credit: Shutterstock for BDG

at NYLON House in the Desert 2022 on April 15. 

Nick Viall

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty for Heineken

at Heineken House on April 15. 

Ty Dolla $ign & Zalia

Credit: BFA

at the HYPEBEAST's first annual 19th Hole Party with X by Glenmorangie on April 14. 

Samantha Hanratty & Ella Purnell

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis party (Hanratty is in a pair of custom ice dyed Rit x Levi's jeans).

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Vince Rossi

at Soho House' Desert Pop Up, featuring cactus water Caliwater.

Mary Fitzgerald & Emma Hernan

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty for CLD PR

at CLD PR's pre-Coachella house gifting experience, with ColourPop Cosmetics, on April 13. 

By Kate Hogan