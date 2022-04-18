All the Celebrities at Coachella 2022 Weekend One
From Harry Styles' electric performance to Billie Eilish's big number, the best moments of weekend one
The Weeknd
closing out weekend one with his performance on April 17.
Simon Rex
at day two of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 17.
Jack Harlow
performing at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16.
Carly Rae Jepsen
in For Love & Lemons at Interscope's 6th Annual Coachella Party on April 16.
Becky G
at Liquid I.V. House of Hydration on April 16.
Kendall Jenner
with 818 Tequila at day one of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 16.
Kim Kardashian
at day one of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 16.
Billie Eilish
performing on April 16.
Megan Thee Stallion
performing on April 16.
Sydney Sweeney
at day one of REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival on April 16.
21 Savage
performing on April 16.
Diplo & Alesso
at Tao Desert Nights presented by Jeeter with Casamigos on April 16.
Zoey Deutch
at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16.
Paris Hilton & Brent Bolthouse
at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16.
Serayah
at Casamigos at Tao Desert Daze presented by PrettyLittleThing on April 16.
DJ Ruckus
at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16.
Anitta
at The Levi's® and Tequila Don Julio present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. on April 16.
Harry Styles
performing with surprise guest Shania Twain on April 15.
Phoebe Bridgers
performing on April 15.
Justin Bieber
performing with Daniel Caesar (not pictured) on April 15.
Saweetie
performing with Anitta (not pictured) on April 15.
Nicole Scherzinger
at Tao Desert Nights presented by Gala Music with Casamigos on April 15.
Chanel Iman
at Tao Desert Nights presented by Gala Music with Casamigos on April 15.
Doja Cat
at the Swedish House Mafia Paradise Again album release party with Spotify at Zenyara on April 15.
Sabrina Carpenter
at NYLON House in the Desert 2022 on April 15.
Nick Viall
at Heineken House on April 15.
Ty Dolla $ign & Zalia
at the HYPEBEAST's first annual 19th Hole Party with X by Glenmorangie on April 14.
Samantha Hanratty & Ella Purnell
at The Zoe Report's ZOEasis party (Hanratty is in a pair of custom ice dyed Rit x Levi's jeans).
Vanessa Hudgens
at Soho House' Desert Pop Up, featuring cactus water Caliwater.
Mary Fitzgerald & Emma Hernan
at CLD PR's pre-Coachella house gifting experience, with ColourPop Cosmetics, on April 13.