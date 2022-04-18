Finneas Performs 'Nobody Like U' by Pixar's Turning Red Boy Band 4*Town for the First Time at Coachella 2022

At Coachella on Sunday, the musician and producer sang the live debut of "Nobody Like U," a song co-written with sister Billie Eilish for fictional boy band 4*Town from Pixar's Turning Red

Finneas is taking fictional boy band 4*Town's music to a real-life festival stage.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old musician and producer performed a solo set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's Outdoor Theatre, which included the live debut of "Nobody Like U," a song he co-wrote with sister Billie Eilish for the fictional boy band 4*Town in Disney and Pixar's Turning Red.

The Grammy winner, who plays group member Jesse in the animated film, wasn't joined onstage by his fellow fictional bandmates and their respective voice actors — Robaire (Jordan Fisher), Aaron Z. (Josh Levi), Aaron T. (Topher Ngo), and Tae Young (Grayson Villanueva). Instead, the singer-songwriter delivered a stripped-back piano version of the romantic pop track.

"I've never met nobody like you / Had friends and I've had buddies, that's true / But they don't turn my tummy the way you do / I've never met nobody like you," sang Finneas, sporting a white t-shirt, light blue pantsuit, and sunglasses.

Finneas had previously teased a Coachella guest appearance from the Turning Red boy band last week in a tweet. "Should we bring 4-Town out at Coachella," he wrote alongside a poll — in which more than 91% of 20,277 voters chose "Yes."

The former Glee star also sang tracks from his first full-length album, 2021's Optimist, and debuted his new single "Naked" during Sunday's set, which wasn't the musician's only 2022 Coachella performance. He also accompanied Eilish, 20, as an instrumentalist for her Saturday headlining set on the festival's main stage, which featured guest appearances from Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Blur as well as Khalid.

"Writing the [4*Town] songs has literally been the most fun we've had writing," Eilish told Disney in March for a Turning Red video about the film's soundtrack. "[Lead character] Mei and her friends' passion for 4*Town, it really resonated with me just because I was the same. It's so accurate of how it feels when you're that kind of fan."

Earlier this month, Finneas was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Grammys, where he'd previously won eight awards for his work alongside Eilish. The musician spoke to Live from E!: Grammys about why the nomination felt different this time around ahead of the ceremony.