Coachella 2022 Is Here! Everything to Know from the Most-Anticipated Performers to the Hottest Parties

From this year's most anticipated sets to the hottest parties that are sure to attract a number of famous faces, here's a guide for making the most out of Coachella now that it's back

After two years on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella is making a triumphant return to the desert.

Starting on Friday, celebrities and music lovers alike will descend upon Indio, California, for a weekend full of amazing performances and just as popping parties.

From this year's most anticipated sets to the hottest parties that are sure to attract a number of famous faces, here's a guide for making the most out of the weekend.

When is Coachella?

The festival takes place over two weekends, April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24.

Who is performing?

On the heels of releasing his new single "As It Was," Harry Styles is set to headline on Friday. He will be followed by headliner Billie Eilish on Saturday night.

While Kanye West was originally slated as the headliner for Sunday night, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on April 4 that he had decided to back out of his scheduled performances. The news came after a tumultuous few months for West, which saw him publicly airing his grievances with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Weeknd — who previously headlined the festival in 2018 — will perform with Swedish House Mafia in West's place.

The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) previously worked with Swedish House Mafia on his song "Moth to a Flame," featured on his latest album Dawn FM. The group also remixed his song "Sacrifice."

"I'm so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year," Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, said in a statement to Variety. "Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I'm so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage."

Beyond the headlining acts, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas and Phoebe Bridgers are all slated to perform.

What else is happening on the festival grounds?

On the festival grounds, there are a number of exciting food launches, including Emma Chamberlain's collaboration with Craig's Vegan and burger collaborations with Omar Apollo, TOKiMONSTA, Louis The Child, Carly Rae Jepsen Freddie Gibbs, Conway the Machine and Eyedress.

Umami Burger is also previewing its new menu helmed by Chef Alvin Cailan by offering both its Original and vegan Impossible Burger, as well as thin fries and the apple hand pie, at its booth in the Craft Beer Barn.

Guests can wash down their meals with Kim Crawford wine in the Camp Kim Wine Lounge and with cocktails in Absolut.Land, an immersive experience that will offer an Absolut paloma created in partnership with Swedish House Mafia.

For the seventh year, Outstanding in the Field will return to the tranquil VIP Rose Garden to serve a full-service, four-course family-style meal prepared by a variety of top-notch chefs each night of the festival.

Along with its American Express Lounge, American Express will also host its Amex Artist Shop where cardmembers will have access to exclusive, limited-edition festival merchandise from Eilish and Conan Gray.

On the grounds is a festival-within-the-festival at the Heineken House. The House will feature sets by Vegyn, Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Ms Nina, among others.

What are the most exclusive parties?

Coachella is about more than just the music. Whether you prefer to lay low at pool parties or dance until the sun rises, there are endless options when it comes to the weekend's biggest events.

Thursday, April 14:

To kick off the weekend, apparel brand Cider is hosting its Day Zero Coachella party starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 15:

Soho House is bringing a little slice of L.A. to the desert with its Soho Desert House opening its doors on Friday. Continuing through each day of both weekends, the Desert House will be an outdoor pop-up experience with live performances and DJ sets from artists like Diplo, Hot Chip and Channel Tres.

The Desert House will also feature wellness experiences, as well as spaces to eat, drink and unwind with unlimited food (made with cookware sponsor HexClad) and beverages (including everyone's favorite House cocktails, like the Picante).

Starting at 12 p.m., Monica Hansen Beachwear will debut their capsule collection in partnership with REVOLVE in front of guests like Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders.

At the "Galore Ranch" Coachella pre-party hosted by Tyga and Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry, there will be stations for hand-crafted 1800 Tequila cocktails, glam sessions poolside with NYX make-up artists, DJ sets and exclusive collaborations from streetwear and design legends like Chicago Bulls design advisor Don C, Foot Locker's first women's creative director Melody Ehsani, vintage purveyor Sean Wotherspoon, rapper Freddie Gibbs and more.

After hours, TAO will once again keep the party going with Desert Nights, where Black Coffee is scheduled to perform. In the past, the party has been attended by guests like Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Diddy, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Jamie Foxx and Kaia and Presley Gerber.

Sponsored by Jeeter, Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot and Vineyard Brands, Desert Nights will feature a one-of-a-kind NFT dance floor by Gala Music. The experience will combine the art of LED technology with cutting-edge graphics and incredible music.

After its success during Art Basel in Miami, NYLON House is coming to Coachella with its after-hours dance party. It will feature a special DJ set from Peggy Gou, and guests slated to attend include Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter, Angus Cloud, Alexis Ren, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Dale Moss, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Tinashe and Tinx.

Nearby, Spotify and Swedish House Mafia are hosting the official After Hours in the Desert party.

Saturday, April 16:

To help guests prepare for a long day ahead, HBO Max will host The Flight Attendant Preflight Lounge, its first-ever Coachella activation taking place on both Saturday and Sunday. The exclusive, invite-only experience will offer wellness treatments for festivalgoers and an inside look at season two of the Max Original The Flight Attendant ahead of its premiere on April 21.

Saturday marks the start of the two-day REVOLVE Festival, created in partnership this year with The h.wood Group. On Saturday, Ty Dolla $ign, Bia and Jessie Murph are set to perform, while Jack Harlow, Latto, Iann Dior, Mills and Willow are set to perform on Sunday.

VIP guests of the festival in the past — which will have 2,000 fans and customers in attendance this year —have included Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joe Jonas, Kendall Jenner and Shay Mitchell, whose Onda Tequila Seltzer will be served.

Along with Onda, the festival will feature Jenner's 818 Tequila as the exclusive tequila partner. Other partners include Venmo, the Spanish brand Hawkers, Daring Foods, Celsius, Zip, Pley Beauty and Good American (who will have an ice cream truck onsite).

TAO will again host two parties on Saturday: Desert Daze in the afternoon and Desert Nights late at night. At Desert Daze, Chase B will perform, and at Desert Nights round two, Diplo and Gordo will perform.

During the day, Interscope is hosting a party at a private estate in celebration of its artists performing at the festival this year, including Eilish, Finneas, Carly Rae Jepsen, Ari Lennox, Holly Humberstone, Stromae and Dave.

Returning for its sixth year, ZOEasis will host the most stylish and influential artists, musicians and talent for a midday desert oasis celebration. Along with Rachel Zoe herself, guests anticipated at the event include Keke Palmer, Culpo, Ava Phillippe, Nicole Scherzinger, Samantha Hanratty and Ella Purnell.

At ZOEasis, there will be a glam up Glimmer Bar, Constellation of Dreams lounge, an interactive photo studio, sun and sustainability-inspired art installations and a Light Box for spiritual revitalization.

To combat the heat, Liquid I.V. is hosting the House of Hydration at the Old Polo Estate, where Harlow is also slated to perform.

Rolling Stone Live is also on hand to cool guests down with an immersive pool party at the ARRIVE Palm Springs celebrating their inaugural Creators Issue release. The party will feature special performances by Grace Mckagan, Carwash, BLXST and James Hype, along with a DJ set by Gryffin.

The pool party will be complemented by a satellite activation from Meta who will host their Creator House to highlight emerging creators. Guests will also get a glimpse into the world of cryptocurrency with the Abra Conquer Crypto Cafe.

Partners for the party include Resorts World Las Vegas, CIROC Vodka, Madre Restaurant & Mescaleria, Matua wine and Tractor Beverage Co. Lucky Brand will also debut their Future Fantastic Pop-Up curated in partnership with Lola Langusta of Stoned Fox. Inside the pop-up, guests will be able to create custom tees and bandanas, custom craft cocktails by Codigo 1530 tequila and Disco Cubes, as well as view the intricate beading artistry of Elena Stonaker, illustrations and print work from Radha Creative and the knitted creations of Yarn Bomb artist, Megan Boyd.

Other pop-ups and kiosks include Lovesac, Rayban, Core Foods, Reign Energy, Cookie Pop & Candy Pop and Origin Water.

At night, Brent Bolthouse is bringing back his famous Neon Carnival to Desert International Horse Park. This year's exclusive invite-only party will be presented by Levi's and Tequila Don Julio. New additions this year include brands Liquid I.V., DIRECTV, Monster Energy, Smirnoff Neon Lemonades and PathWater.

For the first time this year, Neon Carnival is also partnering with Paris Hilton to host the Neon Carnival experience in the metaverse in "Paris World" on Roblox.

No strangers to Neon Carnival, DJs Ruckus and Kayper will return to the scene to keep the party going late into the night along with newcomer Mel DeBarge.

Another late-night event will be Bootsy Bellows' After Party with REVOLVE, also presented by The h.wood Group.

Sunday, April 17:

In addition to the second day of REVOLVE Festival, TAO will host TAO Beach, a tropical oasis inspired by their popular day club located in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

I can't make it in person. Can I still be a part of the fun?

For a decade, YouTube has given music fans around the world front row access to Coachella with its exclusive two-weekend livestream.

This year's YouTube Coachella livestream will be different in that it'll be a fully immersive experience for virtual attendees. Beyond the stream of live performances, fans can watch intimate artist interviews and behind-the-scenes content. There will also be exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise available via YouTube Shopping.