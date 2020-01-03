Coachella 2020 full lineup is here.

The countdown to one of the most highly anticipated festivals has commenced with Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine revealed as this year’s headliners for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Indio desert in California.

Rage Against the Machine will hit the stage on Friday, April 10 and 17 while Scott, 28, will perform on Saturday, April 11 and 18. Ocean, 32, will serenade festival goers on Sunday, April 12 and 19.

Rage famously headlined the festival for the first time 21 years ago for the inaugural concert.

In addition to the headliners, other names announced Thursday include Calvin Harris, City Girls, Big Sean, Night Owls, Omar Apollo and Rex Orange County will also be performing.

Breakout stars Megan Thee Stallion and Ari Lennox will also take the stage as well as Lil Nas X and Lana Del Rey.

Coachella slowly revealed the full lineup on Twitter Thursday, before sharing while weekend 1 is already sold out, weekend 2 tickets are available for presale.

Last year’s headliners were Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

Beyond the festival itself, Coachella is also known as a playground for A-list stars to hit up the huge parties held in honor of the weekend-long event.

While Coachella has become the unspoken gold standard of music festivals, its success was hardly assured from the start.

When the first Coachella festival took place during a hot weekend in October 1999, only about 10,000 people attended the two-day event. Beck, Morissey, The Chemical Brothers, Tool and Rage Against the Machine headlined, and about 50 other acts joined them.

Since the festival came just three months after the fires and riots of Woodstock ’99, on-site camping was not permitted as event organizers Goldenvoice feared something similar would happen.

Though the festival largely got positive reviews, it failed to attract the 70,000 attendees that Goldenvoice needed to turn a profit with just $50 daily admission fees. Subsequently, the next time the festival was held was 2001.

Due to its rising popularity in the following years, Goldenvoice decided to add a second weekend of the festival in 2012. Several years prior, Coachella also got its country cousin Stagecoach in 2007.

While the location at the Empire Polo Field has remained the same throughout the years, much about Coachella has changed — including the price of a ticket. Despite it now costing $429 for a general admission ticket and almost $1,000 for VIP passes, Coachella is known to sell out within minutes of tickets opening up.

The scale of the festival has also grown immensely, with the 2019 edition featuring around 160 acts that will perform on two weekends. In addition, it’s expected to draw crowds of 125,000 each day and just keeps getting bigger each year.