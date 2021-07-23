The Latino boy band — now comprised of four members — performed their track "Toa la Noche" during Thursday night's Premios Juventud

CNCO Says 'We're Still the Same' Group as They Debut Song After Bandmate's Exit: 'Just the Beginning!'

CNCO is going strong as four.

It's time for a new era — and the boys of CNCO are more than ready. On Friday, the group released their first single as a quartet, "Toa la Noche," after performing the song at Premios Juventud Thursday night. The track marks the beginning of a new era for the group after the departure of Joel Pimentel earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's super exciting. It's definitely different, but we're still the same CNCO that we've always been!" the group — now comprising Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Zabdiel De Jesús and Christopher Vélez — tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Pimentel's departure came to a surprise to many fans, but more surprisingly, the group let go one of their "brothers" in an atypically amicable way as the group performed a special, final livestream as a quintet for their fans.

It's something that came naturally for the boys. "We are and will always be brothers. That means we support and love each other," the group says. "One of our brothers wanted to leave to pursue new opportunities, and of course we are going to support him."

As the group enters this new era, CNCO says that fans can expect "mature lyrics and edgy visuals" in this new step in their careers.

"We think there is always pressure with releasing new projects," the group says. "We would feel it regardless of the changes, but we're so excited to see the reaction to this song and everything we have coming up!"

The group also teases the music video for "Toa La Noche," which they say has some "really cool special effects" coming with it.

CNCO

"This is just the beginning!" the group says.

Back in May, the group announced that Pimentel would be leaving the group to pursue solo endeavors.

"We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family," the group's statement read at the time.

"It's time for me to grow and explore new artistic avenues, it's time to start building my own path and career," Pimentel added in his own post. "This is why I've decided to leave the band."