Boyband CNCO Dish on New Love Song and Maintaining Respect While Being Together 24 Hours a Day

CNCO is unstoppable!

The Latino boy band is back with their single and music video for “De Cero” — and CNCO opened up to PEOPLE about maintaining a brotherhood as they build a strong English-speaking fanbase in the United States.

“‘De Cero’ is a track that we really think is special for us,” Joel Pimentel tells PEOPLE. “We’re super happy with how it sounds and we hope everyone likes it.”

The song’s lyrics explore finding love again with someone who was once gone. The boys sing in Spanish, “Let’s start from scratch. Give each other another chance” and in English, “Can we accept all of our differences, and put aside all of the pettiness?”

“It’s about a relationship you had with an ex and you want to start over from zero,” Erick Colon says. “You want to redo the whole relationship.”

“It’s happened to me personally,” adds Colon, the youngest in the group. “I’ve had an ex and then I saw her and we started to talk again. Empezamos de cero.”

RELATED VIDEO: CNCO Reveal Why Fans Will Keep New Spanglish Single ‘Pretend‘ on Repeat

While most of their music is in Spanish, the group has introduced English into many of their tracks — including in collaborations with Little Mix on “Reggeatón Lento” and with Meghan Trainor on “Hey DJ.”

CNCO is even nominated for three Teen Choice Awards this year, including for Choice Latin Artist, Choice International Artist and Choice Latin Song for their February single “Pretend.” The band is also set to make its U.S. television debut on Good Morning America on July 1.

“There are a whole bunch of fans that don’t speak Spanish and they’ve been asking us for a while that they want to hear us singing in English, so we took that into consideration and recorded it, and apart from that, we like to try new languages,” Pimental says. “We enjoyed it a lot. People asked for it, people liked it, so we’ll keep on doing it.”

The group — comprising of Pimentel, 20, Colon, 18, Zabdiel De Jesus, 21, Christopher Velez, 23, and Richard Camacho, 22 — skyrocketed to stardom after being formed on La Banda, a competition TV show created by Simon Cowell and Ricky Martin in 2015. On the show, Colon says the group’s members always had “great chemistry” — but being together all the time, from such a young age, hasn’t been the easiest.

RELATED ARTICLE: Return of the Boybands! Meet the New Wave of Swoon-Worthy Guy Groups

“We always try to maintain respect among us regarding personal space because imagine, being together 24 hours all day every day isn’t easy,” Colon says. “We try to respect each other’s space and always respect each other as artists and as human beings.”

“De Cero” is the second Spanglish single off their forthcoming album — which the group says they’ve gotten to write “on 99 percent” of.

“We got to write a whole bunch,” Pimentel says. “It’s something really different. Fans are going to get to see us on a more personal level.”

“We do have some collaborations lined up, but we can’t advance anything right now,” Colon added. “We know the fans will love it.”