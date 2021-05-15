CNCO Celebrates Last Performance with Joel Pimentel: 'Brothers Forever,' Band Says

CNCO has officially gone from a group of five to group of four.

On Friday, the Latino musical group gave their final performance together as a fivesome, following Joel Pimentel's decision to leave the band.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taking part in a livestream musical event, Pimentel, 22, was joined by his fellow band members — Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús, Erick Colón and Christopher Veléz — to perform some of their biggest songs as well as an array of tracks from Déjà Vu, their latest album, according to Billboard.

Posting a set of photographs from their final performance together to CNCO's official Instagram page, the band reflected on the moment before sending Pimentel off.

Writing the caption in Spanish, CNCO said, "Thank you all for an unforgettable experience at last night's show! We are very grateful to all of you CNCOwners for your love and support. We wish Joel the best on his way, brothers forever ❤️."

Earlier this month, CNCO announced that Pimentel would be departing the group back on May 9.

"CNCOwners! We want to start by saying how much we truly love you and appreciate all of the support you give us day in and day out, year after year," the band's statement began. "For that reason, we're sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life-changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel's last day as a member of CNCO."

The group added, "We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family."

The boy band continued by sharing that they will start a "new era of CNCO" as a quartet.

"We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us," they wrote, before adding, "You guys are what keep us going and have us so excited to continue together stronger than ever. For that reason, we wanted to give you a final gift all together. On Friday, we will perform, the five of us, one last time for our global livestream concert event."

RELATED VIDEO: CNCO Reveal Their Favorite Moment from Group Member Erick's Super Mario-Themed Birthday Party

Pimentel also shared a statement of his own and thanked the band's "loyal fans" and teased a new project. "It's time for me to grow and explore new artistic avenues, it's time to start building my own path and career," he wrote. "This is why I've decided to leave the band."

CNCO was formed in 2015 on Univision's La Banda, a show created by Simon Cowell and judged by the likes of Alejandro Sanz and Ricky Martin. Their name is a play on the Spanish word for "five" for the number of original members.

The group released four albums as five members, with their most recent being Déjà Vu earlier this year. Some of their hit songs include "Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)," "Hey DJ" and "Llegaste Tú."