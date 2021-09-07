"So glad you could come 🥺❤️thank you!!" the group commented on the young fan's TikTok

CNCO Fan Living with Cerebral Palsy Surprised with Tickets to Band's Show Goes Viral on TikTok

One of CNCO's biggest fans finally lived her dream!

On Monday, a TikTok user shared a video of her older sister Alma — who lives with cerebral palsy and is a huge CNCO stan — while she was surprised with tickets to the Latino boy band's concert in Anaheim Sunday night.

The video begins with Alma sitting in the backseat of a car wearing a CNCO t-shirt, as a voice-over says they told her they were "going to see a movie to keep her in suspense."

However, she then arrived to the concert venue and looked overjoyed as she realized she would watch her favorite band perform during her first concert ever.

The video then transitions to her watching the band members as they come out on stage as her face fills with excitement. When the band played her favorite song, "Reggaeton Lento (Bailemos)," she began dancing to the music.

After the concert, her sister asked her if she had fun — she nodded her head with a big smile on her face.

CNCO later commented on the video, writing "So glad you could come 🥺❤️thank you!!"

They also reposted the video to their Instagram story and wrote "We're so glad you both came🥰 thank you @xomelissab."

Meanwhile, band member Christopher Vélez commented "Omg 😍 you're the cutest ❤️."

Alma's younger sister commented on the post writing, "Thank you all for your beautiful comments. I'm happy my sister was able to shine some light with her pure, blissful reaction. I appreciate you all!"

The TikTok has garnered nearly 400,000 views.

The group — comprising Vélez, Zabdiel de Jesus, Richard Camacho and Erick Colón — is currently on their Toa La Noche club tour following the release of their first single as a four-piece, "Toa La Noche."

The release of the track marked the beginning of a "new era" for the Latino boy band as their fifth member, Joel Pimentel left the group earlier this year.

"It's super exciting. It's definitely different, but we're still the same CNCO that we've always been!" the group told PEOPLE at the time.

Upon Pimentel's departure, the group performed a final livestream as a quintet for their fans — as a tribute to their friendship and closure for their fans.