Clive Davis Postpones Annual Pre-Grammy Gala After Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

"He's being treated with antibiotics," his rep said, later adding that Davis "feels great otherwise and is looking forward to the May event"

The virtual second half of the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala has been postponed.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the music mogul is rescheduling the event for May as he recovers from Bell's palsy, PEOPLE confirms.

Sean Cassidy, who represents the music legend, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Mr. Davis, 88, was diagnosed with the medical condition last week. Bell's palsy causes temporary weakness or paralysis in the face muscles and forces one side to wilt or become stiff, according to Healthline.

"He's being treated with antibiotics and is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks at which point, he plans to host the second installment of his virtual pre-Grammy gala," Cassidy told THR. "Clive is obviously disappointed to delay the evening as it's shaping up to be as big as the first. However, he feels great otherwise and is looking forward to the May event."

Davis is currently recuperating in Miami, according to THR. The first star-studded installment of the 2021 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala was held virtually on Jan. 30. The event was scheduled for two dates after the Grammy Awards were postponed to March 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the virtual gala benefited MusiCares, a non-profit organization aiming to provide assistance for musicians in their times of need. The May telecast will aid the Grammy Museum.