Clash of the Cover Bands Is Coming: Meet the Contestants!
"We've all seen reality competition singing shows before but this one really feels different," judge Adam Lambert tells PEOPLE. "It runs the gamut of different styles of music so I think everyone will really enjoy it." Lambert is joined by celebrity judges Meghan Trainor and Ester Dean, along with host Stephen "tWitch" Boss and show experts Kuk Harrell and Ray Leeper for the series, which premieres Oct. 13 on E! One winner will take home $25,000 and an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
CONNIE PENA covering JENNIFER LOPEZ
A Santa Ana, California, native, Pena's resemblance to the international singer Jennifer Lopez caught the attention of the media and the public by storm.
Pena is a single mother of two who is passionate about beauty and opened her first salon and day spa, Bella Mi Salon & Nail Spa, in 2008 in Las Vegas. A year later she landed the role of lead hair and makeup coordinator for the Latin Grammy Awards. She was also the host, producer and director of her own reality show, 702 En Vivo, where she interviewed artists, covered the Las Vegas entertainment industry and did beauty makeovers for her guests. She has always promoted her business through modeling, television, radio and as an entertainer at events.
ERIKA MOUL covering LADY GAGA
With more than 60 million views on YouTube and over 5000 shows performed, Erika Moul has earned her title of "the best of the best" in the tribute world. Utilizing her BFA in theater, she stormed the big stage, starring in multiple shows in Las Vegas at only 21 years old.
As an artistic producer and performer, she became the opening act for STYX's Dennis DeYoung, Luciana, Erika Jayne, and even Charlie Daniels at the National Finals Rodeo. Moul is known for her versatile sound and is reminiscent of artists such as Lady Gaga, Melissa Etheridge, Stevie Nicks and Carrie Underwood with her powerful vocals, vulnerable choices and unapologetic stage presence.
FIX YOU covering COLDPLAY
Fix You is a tribute to Coldplay, one of the most successful and world-renowned bands working today.
Over the last 11 years, Fix You has taken to live stages across the world with the raw energy and sincere emotion expected at a Coldplay show. Covering the band's extensive body of work, which ranges from "Parachutes" to "Music of the Spheres," Fix You strives to bring the true live Coldplay experience by celebrating and sharing these amazing songs with audiences everywhere.
ANNIKA WEAVER covering CHER
Annika Starander Weaver, born and raised in a musical family in Göteborg, Sweden, is a versatile artist with a powerful voice who covers a variety of different musical genres, including rock, pop, burlesque and country.
Through her close resemblance to world-renowned superstar, American icon and living legend Cher, Weaver developed and perfected her Cher tribute act. There is nothing she loves more than performing and making people smile.
STRANGELOVE - THE DEPECHE MODE EXPERIENCE covering DEPECHE MODE
Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience delivers a pitch-perfect "best of" Depeche Mode concert that transports listeners through several key moments spanning the band's illustrious career.
In addition to spot-on recreations of the darkly seductive music, the stage sets, era-specific attire and production values are all married to pay tribute to different eras of Depeche Mode's more than 40-year history. This international touring sensation has been performing since 2010, touting sold-out shows from South America to Australia.
LORI MITCHELL GAY covering TINA TURNER
Hailing from the City of Brotherly Love, Lori Mitchell Gay continues to wow audiences with her unique gift of tributes to music legend and icon Tina Turner.
Mitchell's early years included attending the High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) in Philadelphia, Temple University and Emerson College. As a recording artist, she has been a part of numerous productions and takes pride in her commitment to creating fun and exhilarating performances.
ADAM TUCKER covering TIM McGRAW
Adam Tucker is Vegas McGraw and has entertained hundreds of thousands of fans for more than a decade. Vegas McGraw presents a powerful show that thrills and captivates audiences with mega-hits from McGraw's early days along with today's hits.
A Las Vegas resident, Tucker's electrifying tribute to country music legend McGraw has been seen in 45 states, Australia, Mexico, Canada, the Virgin Islands, and he has opened for more than 40 national acts, including Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.
RUS ANDERSON covering ELTON JOHN
Rus Anderson is an entertainer from Glasgow, Scotland who began performing live with his father, also a musician, at the age of 4. In addition to singing with rock bands in the UK, he has won various theatrical touring lead roles, including in The Little Shop of Horrors.
Anderson moved to Florida in 2003 and is a full-time Elton John tribute artist. In 2017, he was selected by Elton as his 1970s body double for various media productions that are currently featured in his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour.
FOOZ FIGHTERS covering FOO FIGHTERS
Led by Dave Grohl look-alike and dynamic performer Nicky Rich, Fooz Fighters have blazed a trail to become the nation's most sought-after Foo Fighters tribute band, playing to packed crowds at concert halls, festivals and casinos nationwide.
Nominated for "Tribute Artist of the Year" at the 2020 Musivv Digital Music Awards in addition to being the only tribute band selected to perform at the massive three-day Kaaboo Festival, Fooz Fighters performed at Dave Grohl's Ultimate Jam Night in addition to the Foo Fighters annual charity event in Los Angeles for the Love Hope Strength Foundation.
ADAM RUTLEDGE covering KEITH URBAN
Nashville recording artist Adam Rutledge has been playing guitar and writing songs since he was 13. When his mother gave him Keith Urban's Golden Road record, he immediately fell in love with country music.
Rutledge has shared the stage with many major artists such as Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Toby Keith, Phil Vassar and many more. Urban's music influenced Rutledge to start a career in country music so it's only fitting that he honors him with a tribute act.
SLIPPERY WHEN WET - THE ULTIMATE BON JOVI TRIBUTE covering BON JOVI
Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute was formed in 2003 by Jason Morey after years of repeatedly being questioned "Are you Jon Bon Jovi?"
Playing more than 1,800 shows throughout the U.S. and internationally, Slippery When Wet has headlined more than 60 Royal Caribbean cruises and played the pre-game of Super Bowl 48. In 2007, the band was officially authorized by Bon Jovi to perform their highly entertaining show. In 2018, Morey was chosen to perform as their only impersonator to Jon Bon Jovi in the Legends in Concert show in Las Vegas and the following year Slippery When Wet was handpicked to perform on both Runaway to Paradise Cruises with Jon Bon Jovi.
Their drive, musical ability, showmanship and dedication to duplicating the Bon Jovi live experience is unmatched.
KATIE MURDOCK covering BRITNEY SPEARS
Katie Murdock, known widely for her Britney Spears tribute act, is no stranger to musical performance. Beginning with her family's singing group she learned from her mother, also a performer, how to sing, harmonize and wow a crowd. Hailing from Utah, Murdock began performing as a Britney Spears tribute act in 2005 and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
SHOT OF POISON covering POISON
Hailing from New England, Shot of Poison's members create a highly theatrical, top-shelf tribute to one of the most iconic of all hard-rocking, fun-loving, glam metal bands. SOP is the world's only tribute bringing audiences the precise look and sound of Poison as they are today.
Precision wardrobe, spot-on music, interactive video, stage props, cryo-jets, semi-choreographed movements, copious audience interaction and more combine to make the SOP stage show the most entertaining Poison experience on the planet. Shot of Poison brings the Poison experience vividly to life at every show.
ELISA FURR covering CÉLINE DION
From sharing the stage with Chaka Khan, Stanley Clark and Vinnie Colaiuta, to having her voice on hundreds of TV and radio commercials, Elisa Furr's original songs have been featured in more than 8,000 TV shows and five feature films.
For 35 years, Furr has toured worldwide, including headlining in Las Vegas for 20 years. A working audio engineer, she has performed "Tribute to Céline" concerts for the King and Queen of Malaysia and has also worked with other talented musicians from many bands, including Winger, Jamey Johnson and Starship.
CRAZY BABIES covering OZZY OSBOURNE
Nominated four years in a row for the Detroit Music Awards outstanding tribute band, Detroit's own Crazy Babies is said to provide the most realistic visual, sound and high-energy feel of an actual Ozzy concert experience.
Boyd "Ozzy" Quinton and the other three members of the band stop at nothing to recreate the tones and style of the original music, complete with costumes and an elaborate stage set. Formed in 2015, Crazy Babies has since built a solid reputation across the country as the premier Ozzy tribute act with a setlist featuring all the Ozzy solo hits as well as popular classics from the Black Sabbath era.
UNFORGETTABLE FIRE covering U2
Born in 1995, Unforgettable Fire (UF) is the longest-running U2 tribute band in the country. UF has earned the reputation of being one of the closest experiences to an actual U2 concert.
In 2012, UF was also the subject of a documentary that won multiple viewer's choice awards at film festivals around the country, Unforgettable Fire: The Story of a U2 Tribute Band, which documented the personal and performance lives of UF.
KAREN HESTER covering DOLLY PARTON
Whether performing gospel or country music, Karen Hester has delighted audiences around the world. Her musical and theatrical roots began in childhood and she would eventually appear in World's Greatest Tribute Bands, and open for Ricky Van Shelton and Trace Adkins as well as other numerous theatrical roles.
Bringing her talents abroad, Hester has excelled in a variety of show productions both onstage and in consulting positions. She continues to follow her passion for entertaining through many ventures, including her tribute show.
BLANK 281 covering BLINK 182
Blank 281 is the longest-running international touring tribute to Blink-182. They have performed at more than 48 colleges and venues spanning 30 states since 2007. They pride themselves on being the most entertaining and energetic Blink live performance in the world.
AMANDA KATE covering CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Texas country artist Amanda Kate grew up equally inspired by her small-town upbringing and her mother, Kathy Wright, an artist and entertainer in her own right. Kate picked up songwriting at 14 and after years of chasing her dream in Nashville, through multiple groups and countless hours spent honing her craft, fell in love and started a family.
Later, she transitioned her stage efforts to performing Carrie Underwood's songs through the cover band Blown Away. Through Blown Away, Kate was able to maintain her love of entertaining and singing that eventually led her back to her own original music that she is preparing to share with the world.
ELAINE GIBBS covering ARETHA FRANKLIN
Elaine Gibbs has been singing since she turned 13 and has performed in over 25 countries on stage with some of the biggest names in the world of R&B, pop and gospel music, including Rod Stewart, Justin Timberlake, Shirley Caesar, Bobby Womack, Miki Howard and the Gap Band.
A recording artist, writer, producer and stage performer, Gibbs is best known for her wide-ranging and emotive vocals, often compared to legends such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan.
