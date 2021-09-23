Clash of the Cover Bands Is Coming: Meet the Contestants!

A Santa Ana, California, native, Pena's resemblance to the international singer Jennifer Lopez caught the attention of the media and the public by storm.

Pena is a single mother of two who is passionate about beauty and opened her first salon and day spa, Bella Mi Salon & Nail Spa, in 2008 in Las Vegas. A year later she landed the role of lead hair and makeup coordinator for the Latin Grammy Awards. She was also the host, producer and director of her own reality show, 702 En Vivo, where she interviewed artists, covered the Las Vegas entertainment industry and did beauty makeovers for her guests. She has always promoted her business through modeling, television, radio and as an entertainer at events.