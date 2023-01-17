A Look Back at the Late C.J. Harris' Season 13 'American Idol' Audition

Following the tragic news of C.J. Harris' death on Sunday, PEOPLE is looking back at the musician's 2014 American Idol audition.

"I feel like this is my time to be here. I grew up listening to you man," Harris told Keith Urban, who was a judge at the time alongside Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.. "I appreciate ya'll giving me an opportunity."

Harris — who was a 22-year-old guitar teacher from Alabama at the time — then announced that he would be singing the Allman Brothers' "Soulshine" and was dedicating the song to his father.

"It wasn't perfect," Lopez, 53, said after his performance. "But I really liked it. I like you. I like that voice coming out of you."

"I think there's probably better guitar players around, probably better singers around, but there's something about the entirety of what you are. It's really kind of a vibe that you have. I thought that was very pleasant," Connick Jr., 55, added.

Harris went on to receive a yes from all three judges and his eyes began to tear up as he thanked them individually.

"I'm so happy man, words can't even explain," he said afterward. "This is for my family and the people who believed in me from day one."

By the end of the season, Harris had memorable performances of hits like "Can't You See" by The Marshall Tucker Band and "If It Hadn't Been for Love" by The SteelDrivers. He ended up in sixth place.

After his time on the show, Harris performed with Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry, and released the single "In Love" in 2019. He regularly shared videos of him singing and playing guitar on TikTok and Instagram, and in October, wrote on Facebook that he was working on new music in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

On Jan. 1, he said he had "new music coming soon."

Harris — who was a father of two — told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that he first auditioned for Idol in 2010 but didn't make it past the first round, and also unsuccessfully tried out for The X-Factor and The Voice.

"I was always on the internet, trying to find a break, looking for which producers I could send my stuff to. I searched for American Idol and I saw they were doing the bus tour and they were going to be 30 minutes down the road from me," he recalled. "I said, 'You know what? I'm going to give it another chance. I've gotten so much better, my voice has matured and my playing has gotten so much better."

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

TMZ was first to report the news. A cause of death is yet to be revealed.