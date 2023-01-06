City Girls' Yung Miami Gushes Over Rumored Boyfriend Diddy: 'I Can Talk to Him About Anything'

The City Girls rapper revealed in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE that church is central to her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs

By
and
Published on January 6, 2023 10:30 AM
Diddy Rings in the New Year with Yung Miami After He Welcomes Baby
Yung Miami; Diddy. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty, Mike Coppola/Getty

Yung Miami is gushing about rumored beau Sean "Diddy" Combs!

While attending the season two premiere of BMF at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, the City Girls rapper, 28, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about Combs, 53, whom she was first linked to last year.

"He's a man. He's a grown man," the artist, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "He's very honest. He's upfront about everything, ain't no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it."

Yung Miami adds that their shared spirituality helps cement their bond, explaining, "We go to church. He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything."

The "Good Love" crooner also notes that what makes her relationship with Diddy so special is that it's the "first time" she has experienced a love like this.

Yung Miami 'BMF' TV series season 2 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Jan 2023
Caressa "Yung Miami" Brownlee. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Yung Miami recently rang in the New Year with Diddy, who welcomed a baby girl named Love Sean Combs in December. (The artist has not shared the identity of the child's mother.)

The entertainment mogul shared a series of photos on social media from his New Years celebrations — with the City Girls rapper by his side.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!! LOVE ❤️," he captioned the post, which featured a series of photos with Yung Miami on a yacht trip as they packed on some PDA.

In her own post, the "Act Up" rapper shared similar photos and included an intimate one where they're about to kiss. "Another 365 days around the world with you 🥰 Happy New Year!," she captioned the post.

Currently, Yung Miami is working on a lot these days, given she is a podcast host, rapper and actress in BMF. City Girls also have an upcoming appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival in March.

"I enjoy all of it," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm not gonna lie, I can't say, I enjoy all of 'em the same. Like I'm just so happy to be in the space that I take all of it in the same. I'm so happy."

On BMF, Yung Miami plays Deanna Washington and teases what fans can expect from the series' upcoming season.

"You can expect a whole new side to me. Like, I know y'all know Yung Miami, I know y'all know Caresha, but it's like, it's a very emotional scene, and it's real acting," she says. "Like, it's very emotional. I'm a wife, it's different. I ain't gonna spill too much, but it's a whole different side of me."

Season two of BMF premieres on Starz Friday.

