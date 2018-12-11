Ciara Wears Husband Russell Wilson's Jersey for Monday Night Football Halftime Performance

Ciara was dressed to the nines to support her husband, No. 3 on the Seattle Seahawks.

For her halftime performance during the Washington team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the singer, 33, wore an all-white outfit with an homage to quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, on the chest. She took the stage at CenturyLink Field in Seattle with a lively rendition of her summer hit “Level Up” alongside several backup dancers also dressed in white.

Before the show, the mother of two posed in the locker room to show off her sweet tribute on Instagram.

“#GameDay #3. Halftime Show Tonight. #MNF,” she captioned the post. In addition to the silver-trimmed number three, she also wore white sneakers, a high ponytail, and long pants with harnesses up the side.

Her outfit wasn’t the only way she supported the efforts of her professional athlete husband that night. A tweet captured the “Goodies” singer enthusiastically high-fiving the crowd after Wilson ran long in the fourth quarter, successfully setting up a touchdown and leading to a 21-7 win over the Midwestern visitor.

Ciara's air high fives pic.twitter.com/weI36K84th — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 11, 2018

Ciara recently opened up to Wonderland Magazine for its winter issue about how she and the NFL star are still going strong after two and a half years of marriage.

“I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him,” Ciara told the outlet. “Obviously I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about. You both make each other better.”

Ciara, Russell Wilson and kids Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

After they began dating in 2015, the pair officially tied the knot the next summer alongside friends and family at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Following a brief hiatus after her 2015 album, Jackie, Ciara made her triumphant return to music earlier this year with the release of “Level Up,” the first track off her upcoming seventh studio album.

Although Ciara has built a successful music career since starting in the business at age 19, she remains immensely proud of her personal life. In addition to her 4-year-old son Future Zahir (from her relationship with rapper Future), she shares 19-month-old daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Hopefully there will be more kids, for sure,” she added to Wonderland. “Well, you know, I got time! I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!”