Ciara Reveals 'I Want to Be a Billionaire': 'I Never Thought I Can't Because of the Color of My Skin'

Ciara has set her sights on becoming a self-made billionaire.

Ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, the singer, 32, opens up about her career and future goals, revealing to Cosmopolitan in their November issue that she’s continuing to cross off many things on her bucket list.

“The first goal I wrote down was to get discovered. The second was to sell three to four million records. Third, have longevity,” Ciara says.

“No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire,” the mother of two shares. “I never thought, I can’t be because of the color of my skin, I can’t be because of my gender. The more resources, the more you can do.”

She’s built a successful music career since starting in the business at age 19, but she reveals her biggest triumph is her personal life with NFL star husband Russell Wilson and her kids, 4-year-old son Future Zahir and 16-month-old daughter Sienna Princess.

“I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom,” Ciara says. “It’s cool to want to do all these creative things, but it’s no good to gain the world if you lose your soul.”

But the ups of fame and success, also bring some unfavorable feedback from fans and the public.

“When someone comes for you and you didn’t send for them, you keep your eye on the prize. I know what my mission is. I know what I’m hoping for and working hard for every day. And that’s my focus,” Ciara explains. “I’m not going to let people steal my joy. I move on. New day, new opportunity, new energy, let’s go.”

And in between her busy schedule of being a working mom, Ciara finds time to unwind and put herself first, including three workouts a day following the April 2017 birth of her daughter.

“It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night,” she shares. “It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”

In addition to the release of her upcoming album, Ciara has been on the road with Bruno Mars as one of the openers during the final leg of his 24K Magic tour. Ciara ends her run on Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey, and then will perform again in Los Angeles Oct. 24.