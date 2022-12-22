Ciara and Russell Wilson Spread 'Holiday Cheer' by Caroling for Hospital Kids in Denver

The couple also read their book Why Not You? and did a meet and greet with the kids

By
Published on December 22, 2022 05:30 PM

Ciara and Russell Wilson had a special surprise for patients at Children's Hospital Colorado.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winner, 37, and the NFL star, 34, paid a visit to the hospital's Seacrest Studios — a broadcast media center donated by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation — and spent quality time with the children.

During their visit, the couple sang holiday carols like "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bell Rock" — while encouraging the kids to sing along with them.

For the patients who were unable to be there in person, the festivities were streamed directly into their rooms.

Russell Wilson and Ciara. West2East Empire

Aside from caroling, the couple also read their book Why Not You? to the kids and did a photo meet and greet.

In a video shared with PEOPLE, the "Like a Boy" singer and Wilson expressed their excitement before heading inside.

"We are going to do what I love doing every year. We're going to carol a little with the kids and bring them a little holiday cheer," the "My Goodies" singer says.

Ciara. West2East Empire

Wilson adds, "She's going to do the singing and I'm going to do the cheerleading."

Last month, the couple spent Thanksgiving with their family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future. Ciara wished followers a happy Thanksgiving in an Instagram video montage featuring scenes from their day.

Russell Wilson and Ciara. West2East Empire

"My World. My heart is full ❤️+ 🥘#Thanksgiving," she captioned the video.

Ciara and Wilson first began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016. In June, the singer chatted with PEOPLE about the family's "new chapter" in Denver after Wilson signed a blockbuster NFL trade that ended his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," she said of their new life in Colorado.

Ciara finds inspiration from her quarterback husband, too. "He's just special," she said. "I think most importantly, I'm just excited for Russ in this next, this new chapter of his career. This is year 11 for him. He's been so blessed to have rocked the first 10 years."

