"Love is the way!" the couple wrote on a receipt after paying for a group of women's $484 tab

Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Mother's Day by Picking Up Tab for 'Beautiful Black Queens'

On Friday, a patron at a Beverly Hills restaurant had their $484 bill paid by the singer, 35, and NFL star, 32, just ahead of the holiday weekend, as they celebrated the group of "beautiful Black queens."

"Keep being the beautiful Black queens you are!" the couple wrote on their receipt from restaurant Mr. Chow. "Love is the way!"

Ciara and Wilson shared the woman's now-deleted tweet with a sweet message.

"Nothing sweeter than a Mother's love. Keep shining Black Queens," Ciara tweeted.

"Love is the way! Happy Mother's Day Black Queens," added Wilson.

On Mother's Day itself, the mom of three — Win Harrison, 9 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3, as well as Future Zahir, 6, whom she shares with ex Future — shared several photos with her babies to celebrate the big day.

"The Greatest Gift God's given me, is the gift of being your Mommy! I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world! Mommy Loves You So Much!" she wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to all the Mammas out there!"

Meanwhile, Wilson shared a sweet tribute to Ciara as well.

"Happy Mother's Day Queen @Ciara! You are truly Heaven Sent! How you love, care, hold, protect, comfort, and so much more. We Did Dat! And We Doin' it!" he wrote. "We LOVE YOU to Heaven & Back! Daddy, Future, SiSi, & Win."

Ciara, Wilson and their children spent Mother's Day alongside Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 22 months, at Disneyland.