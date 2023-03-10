Watch Ciara and Russell Wilson Perform and Read Bible Verses for 300 Maximum Security Prison Inmates

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently spent time with 300 inmates at a maximum security prison to sing, dance and read Bible verses in hopes of spreading joy.

The couple teamed up with the organization God Behind Bars to visit Florida's Everglades Correctional Institution and hold an event with the incarcerated men, according to a video shared on Instagram.

"27 incarcerated men gave their lives to Jesus inside of a maximum security prison," read a caption alongside the clip, which saw the Denver Broncos athlete, 34, recite a verse from the Bible encouraging people to forgive past actions and think positively toward the future.

God Behind Bars wrote that "the prison chapel began to erupt in worship and praise" following Wilson's words.

"The voices of the incarcerated were so loud, it felt like it could be heard by the entire prison. In a place so easily filled with so much division, there was a moment where Incarcerated men put their arms around each other and prayed for those struggling with anxiety and depression," continued the caption.

Ciara, 37, also spoke to the inmates about unconditional love and forgiveness before singing "Way Maker," a contemporary worship song by Nigerian gospel singer Sinach.

"You know what's so beautiful about God's love? It's relentless. He don't let off. He don't let off," said the Grammy winner. "And you know what I love about God and what he said in his promise? There's no condemnation in Christ Jesus. So, if you ask for forgiveness, he will forgive you. My heart is filled with joy."