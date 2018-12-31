Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Focusing on 'Leveling Up on Our Love' in the New Year

Ciara‘s “level up challenge” just got a whole new meaning!

The Grammy award-winning singer is 1, 2, stepping into the new year with the desire to work hard, play harder and love the hardest. Living a blissful life full of love, Ciara’s main resolution for the new year is to take her marriage with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to new heights.

“Russ and I always like to have the conversations and reflect on our years in general, whether it’s what we’ve done individually, but also together and how we can keep on leveling up our love,” the “Level Up” singer tells PEOPLE exclusively while gearing up to host and perform on the West Coast telecast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019. “We’re definitely going to chat about those ideas.”

Though Ciara, 33, and Wilson’s, 30, love never has an off-season, they continue to search for “the best rhythm” when it comes to maintaining their romance while juggling parenthood amongst their hectic schedules.

“I can definitely say more date nights,” she adds. “That’s the one thing that we’ve been working on because we always have a tradition of date nights on Fridays since that falls in perfect place for his schedule when he’s in season.”

“We’ve been able to add some more date nights in the mix and that’s been really fun, so I think in 2019 we’re gonna level up the date nights and add some more to the mix as much as we can, especially with our schedules always moving.”

In addition to her 4½-year-old son Future Zahir (from her relationship with rapper Future), Ciara and Wilson are parents to 20-month-old daughter Sienna Princess. Although Ciara will be on double duty on New Year’s Eve during the iconic’s West Coast telecast in Los Angeles, the singer says she normally favors ringing in the new year with three New Year’s Eve kisses and plans to “rush home to them.”

“I am normally with my family,” says Ciara. “I remember back to my first New Years with my husband and it was me, him and Juicy — I call our son Juicy Man — and that was such a sweet time.”

“It’s always us bringing it in with family because normally his schedule is crazy with football, so he doesn’t really have the time to run around because there’s always a game somewhere around the corner,” she adds.

When Ciara is busy working and Wilson is tied up on the field, the singer has nothing to fear because big brother is here to “make [Sienna] happy and love her!”

“He’s so loving,” Ciara says about Future being the greatest big brother to Sienna. “When they FaceTime each other, both of them smile in ways that I’ve never seen when we make them smile.”

“He’ll say, ‘Sit in my lap SiSi mama,’ and he likes to try to help with the bottles,” she adds. “He’s just there! He gets so frustrated if he makes her mad or if she’s feisty.”